Smallpox of the Monkeys: First case of Minas is confirmed by the State

The Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG) confirmed, this Wednesday (29), the first case of monkeypox in Minas Gerais. The Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance was notified on Tuesday (28), by the municipality of Belo Horizonte, of a suspected case of Monkeypox (monkey smallpox).

According to the exam released on Wednesday (29), by the Ministry of Health, the case was confirmed in the laboratory. The patient is a 33-year-old man, who was in Europe between 11 and 26/06/2022.

The investigation confirmed that this is an imported case. The patient is stable, isolating at home. People who had contact with the patient are being monitored and so far there has been no identification of a secondary case.

More investigated cases

After the confirmation of the first case of monkeypox in the state, other three are still being investigated according to Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG) . Eight suspected cases have already been ruled out after laboratory tests.

SES-MG clarified, in a note, that the patients with cases under analysis are from Juiz de Fora, Varginha and Pará de Minas. “To date, the suspected cases have no history of displacement or travel abroad. Among the close contacts, there are still no symptomatic cases.

In the Ministry of Health’s Research Electronic Data Capture (Redcap) system, 12 suspected cases of Monkeypox were reported, eight of which were discarded, one confirmed – from Belo Horizonte – and the three that are investigated.

More details of the cases, as clarified by SES-MG, cannot be disclosed “to preserve the privacy and individuality of patients, according to the General Law for the Protection of Personal Data (LGPD).

the report of THE TIME questioned the secretariat about vaccination against monkeypox, since the measure is pointed out by experts as a way to stop the disease. However, the question was not answered.

How is the disease transmitted?

After several confirmed cases around the world, monkeypox – or monkeypox – became one more concern in the life of Brazilians. Although rare, the disease already worries the authorities, including in Minas Gerais, where the first death from the disease in the world is investigated .

To increase uncertainty about this disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) still does not know the source of infection in the reported cases. However, according to the Butantan Institute, it is now possible to detail how the disease has spread among humans. Check out how this transmission takes place:

Contact with droplets expelled by an infected person (human or animal)

Contact with skin lesions caused by illness or contaminated materials such as clothing and bedding

Also according to the Butantan Institute, the incubation period for monkeypox is usually from six to 13 days, but can vary from five to 21 days. As with the coronavirus, treatment of monkeypox also requires 21-day isolation, with the patient under medical observation .

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. Skin lesions first develop on the face and then spread to other parts of the body, including the genitals. The skin lesions look like those of chickenpox or syphilis until they form a crust, which then falls off.

The symptoms of monkeypox can be mild or severe, and the skin lesions can be itchy or painful.