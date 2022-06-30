Sônia Bridi tells the backstage of the adventure in Patagonia Argentina and explains details of the road accident | Fantastic

Sônia Bridi explains that for an expedition in a remote placegood planning is necessary, such as using two cars, for example. Along the way, Sonia says that one of the pickup trucks – which was traveling in front of the car in which the Fantastic was–overturned on the road. The members were removed by the team itself and the three injured were taken to the hospital. Sônia Bridi Paulo Zero stayed on the road for about two hours waiting for the car to return.

“We sat on the side of the road for two hours waiting for someone to rescue us and not a living soul passed, no one passed”, says Sônia.

over time, Paulo Zero made records of the desert landscape. Already Sônia Bridi prepared a mate with the items that she found lost after the accident. The members who were in the car are fine and had minor injuries.

The replica of the fossil Tito, name chosen by the public during the exhibition of the report, will be in an exhibition that arrives in São Paulo in September.

