Sony accelerates advance in computer games with new headset and monitor – Época Negócios

Sony said it is launching a new range of headphones and monitors, targeting the computer gaming market (Photo: Charlie Sorrel via WIRED)

Sony said on Wednesday it was introducing a new line of headphones and monitors aimed at the growing market for computer games.

The move comes as the Japanese conglomerate looks beyond its core clientele related to PlayStation consoles.

Sony, whose PlayStation 5 has been plagued by supply chain issues, last month announced an axis to release more titles for desktop and mobile devices as the market opens up to a wider audience due to subscription services and technological advances. .

The Inzone line, developed by a unit outside Sony’s core gaming business, aims to leverage on-screen display and audio technology, areas where the Japanese company is seen with an advantage over competitors, even as it has become a gaming giant. entertainment that encompasses movies, music and games.

The headphones offer sound that helps users locate enemies in games, with a wired model retailing for $99.99 in the US and a wireless noise-canceling one for $299.99. Inzone monitors, which promise crisp visuals and a high refresh rate, are priced at $529.99 or $899.99 for a 4K version.

The equipment echoes the design of the PlayStation 5 line and is interoperable with the console.