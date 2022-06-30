Star, coach, manager… Where are the Santos athletes who faced Táchira in 2011 | saints

Santos faces Deportivo Táchira this Wednesday, at 21:30 (GMT), at the stadium at Pueblo Nuevo, in San Cristóbal, Venezuela. The match is valid for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

Peixe meets the Venezuelan team again after 11 years. Táchira was Santos’ opponent in the opening of the 2011 Copa Libertadores, of which he was champion. On February 15 of that year, the team led by Adilson Batista was in a goalless draw.

The Santos coach was fired 12 days after his Libertadores debut. In April, Santos agreed with Muricy Ramalho and the campaign culminated in the third championship of the Copa Libertadores da América by Peixe.

That confrontation was the first international match of the Ganso and Neymar generation for Santos. Peixe had players who had won the South American Under-20 Championship three days earlier. It was them, Neymar, Danilo, Alex Sandro and Alan Patrick.

In a match marked by nervousness due to the debut and with a tired Neymar after arriving from the U-20 team, Santos did not create many scoring opportunities, despite having the main chance to score, with Danilo, who stopped at the crossbar.

Of all the Peixe athletes who took to the field in that match, some are still active and should play in the World Cup, in Qatar. The list also has a football coach and manager. Check out:

Formed in the club’s youth categories, Rafael established himself during 2011 and played a prominent role in that year’s title. In 2013, he was sold to Napoli, from Italy, where he continued until 2018.

Afterwards, the goalkeeper passed through Sampdoria, also from Italy, and Reading, from England. This year, with his contract close to expiring, he entered into an agreement with the team and was free on the market. He agreed with Cruzeiro in January and is the holder of Raposa in the dispute of the Brazilian Series B.

He started the campaign as a starter, but then lost space to other athletes, such as Danilo and Jonathan. In 2012, he was loaned to Grêmio, who acquired the athlete the following season. He continued at Tricolor gaucho until 2015, when he was assigned to Flamengo.

In 2016, after the end of the contract with Grêmio, he definitely got it right with Rubro-Negro. He remained there until 2019, when he returned to Santos. In the last passage, he assumed the title after the departure of Victor Ferraz.

In December 2021, Pará entered into an agreement to terminate with Peixe and agreed to go to Cruzeiro. With the change in Raposa’s management, however, the side chose to undo the agreement. In April, he was hired by Brusque and competes in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B for the team from Santa Catarina.

Captain of Tri da Libertadores, the defender played for Santos until 2015, when he amicably terminated to settle with Corinthians. The following season, he went to Palmeiras, where he ended his career in 2020.

He started to work in functions related to football within Verdão since then. Until, in October of last year, he was hired by Santos to act as a football executive.

Durval remained at Santos until 2014, when he returned to Sport Recife, where he stood out before joining Peixe. He stayed at the Pernambuco club until 2019 and announced his retirement in January of the following year.

Brazilian champion for Santos in 2002, Léo returned to Peixe in 2009 after a four-season spell at Benfica, from Portugal. He played for the team until he retired in 2014. Today he is a businessman.

The midfielder, who arrived in 2010 after spending time at São Paulo, stayed at Vila Belmiro until 2015, when he entered into an agreement to leave the club and settle with Palmeiras. He played for Verdão until 2018.

From there, he was loaned to Atlético-MG and Vitória, before the contract with Palmeiras ended and he was left without a club. He took a break from his career in 2019 and returned in 2020 to defend Figueirense. But he left the club after the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B dispute that year.

Currently, the athlete has played tennis matches in competitions in Rio de Janeiro.

Danilo (midfielder/right-back)

After winning the Libertadores, Danilo was hired by Porto, from Portugal. The Portuguese team accepted the athlete to remain at Santos for the Club World Cup. At Porto, the player remained until 2015, when he was traded to Real Madrid, from Spain.

He stayed at the Spanish club until 2017. Then, he went to Manchester City and, since 2019, he has defended Juventus, from Italy. Constantly called up by Tite, he played in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and should be called up for the Qatar World Cup later this year.

Rodrigo Possebon (steering wheel)

Hired after a spell at Manchester United, from England, he stayed at Santos from 2010 to 2011, leaving the club in December of that year. Between 2012 and 2018, he played for clubs such as Vicenza (Italy), Criciúma, Mirassol, Bahrain Riffa Club (Qatar), URT and Ho Chi Minh City FC (Vietnam), when he retired.

Between 2019 and 2021, he was football manager and technical director at Ferroviária. At the beginning of last year, he left Locomotiva, returning in May 2022 as director of football.

He returned to Santos in 2011 after leaving Galatasaray, from Turkey, and stayed until the middle of the 2012 season, when he went to Grêmio. In 2014, the gaucho club loaned the athlete to Flamengo.

After eight months at Rubro-Negro, Elano returned to Grêmio and agreed to leave the club to transfer to Chennaiyin FC, from India. He returned to Santos in 2015, but after seven months he was loaned again to the Indian club. He returned again and ended his career at the end of 2016.

Inside the Peixe he started working as a technical assistant and had the opportunity to direct the team in the period between the departure of Dorival Júnior and the arrival of Levir Culpi. He also led Santos in the final rounds of the 2017 Brasileirão, after Levir was fired.

As a coach, he also worked at Inter de Limeira, Figueirense and Ferroviária, where he stayed until the end of this year’s Campeonato Paulista.

The main star of the team, Neymar remained at the club until he was traded to Barcelona in July 2013. He shone at the Catalan club for four seasons, where he was part of the attack formed by Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez. In 2017, he was traded to French club Paris Saint Germain, his current club.

A reference in the Brazilian team, he is guaranteed to be on Tite’s list for the Qatar World Cup.

Revealed by Portuguesa, the striker arrived at Santos after spells at Flamengo and Olympiacos, from Greece. After the 2011 season, he returned to the Greek club, where he played until 2013.

Afterwards, Diogo returned to Brazil, where he played for Portuguesa and Palmeiras. At the end of 2014, he transferred to Buriram United, from Thailand. He remained at the club until 2019, when he moved to Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim.

The following year he returned to Thai football, this time to play for BG Pathum United.

Revealed by Santos, he continued at the club until the beginning of 2013, when he went to Grêmio. In 2014, he was loaned to Vitória. The following year, he left the Rio Grande do Sul team and settled with Avaí.

In early 2016, he left Avai and was hired by Grêmio Novorizontino to compete in the Paulista Championship. After the state, he went to Goiás. He also acted for CRB, Santo André, Portuguesa, Imperatriz and Amazonas.

Currently, he works at Grêmio Novorizontino’s athlete attraction pole, in Santos, in the under-13 category.

Alex Sandro (left-back)

After the Copa Libertadores title, Alex Sandro was traded to Porto, from Portugal, where he stayed at the club until 2015, when he agreed to transfer to Juventus, from Italy.

Like Danilo and Neymar, the left-back has chances to play in the World Cup in Qatar. He fights for a position with Alex Telles, Guilherme Arana and Renan Lodi.

