State of emergency: why is the PEC that releases spending in an election year so controversial?

The Senate began debating on Wednesday (29/06) a Proposal for a Constitutional Amendment (PEC) which, among other things, provides for the payment of a voucher of R$ 1 thousand to self-employed truck drivers and the expansion of benefits such as assistance -gas and Aid Brazil.

The measure has an expected impact of R$ 38.75 billion in addition to the government spending ceiling and reaches Congress surrounded by controversy.

As it is an election year, the electoral legislation prohibits the creation of new social benefits such as the planned “voucher” for truck drivers. The PEC, however, provides for the recognition of a supposed “state of emergency” caused by the increase in fuel prices.

Specialists heard by BBC News Brasil say that the recognition of the state of emergency is a way to avoid the ban provided for in the electoral law.

