STF decrees secrecy in inquiry that assesses alleged interference by Bolsonaro in MEC investigation | Policy

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) decided to decree secrecy in the investigation that investigates alleged interference by President Jair Bolsonaro in the investigation of corruption in the Ministry of Education. Now, Minister Cármen Lúcia, who is the rapporteur, must ask for a statement from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) on the case.

The case was returned from the Federal Court to the STF after the Federal Police and the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) pointed to indications that President Jair Bolsonaro may have acted to disrupt the investigations. According to the MPF, there are indications that Bolsonaro warned former minister Milton Ribeiro, who is under investigation, that he could be the target of search and seizure.

Because of the privileged forum of President Jair Bolsonaro, the Supreme will have to analyze whether the investigation should continue in court or will be returned to the first instance.

MPF finds evidence of Bolsonaro’s interference in corruption investigations at MEC

Last Wednesday (22), former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro and denounced pastors were arrested. A day later, they were released by order of the Federal Regional Court of the First Region.

According to a telephone intercept made by the Federal Police, on June 9, Ribeiro told a daughter that Bolsonaro had told him “a feeling” that the former minister could be used to target the president. In the conversation, Ribeiro also talks about the possibility of being searched and apprehended, as it actually was, days later.

“Today, the president called me. He has a feeling again that they might want to reach him through me, you know?” Ribeiro said. Then the ex-minister says: “He thinks they’re going to do a search and seizure at home, you know? Well, that can happen, if there are indications, but there’s no reason why”, said the ex-minister.

Ribeiro is investigated for passive corruption, administrative law, influence peddling, malfeasance and alleged involvement in a fraudulent scheme to release funds from the Ministry of Education.

Deputy Bruno Calandrini stated, in a Federal Police report, that the former Minister of Education “was aware of the execution of a search and seizure at his residence and that he had been informed “allegedly” through a call received from the President of the Republic. ” Jair Bolsonaro.

The PF says that Ribeiro expressed concern about the possible search and seizure “with pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura” and that there are indications of leakage.

In addition to receiving the inquiry that was in court, the Supreme was also called by senators and deputies who asked for the opening of an inquiry to investigate Bolsonaro’s conduct.