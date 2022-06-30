STF sends PGR fourth investigation request to Bolsonaro in MEC case

Minister Cármen Lúcia, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), sent today to the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) another request for an investigation against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on suspicion of interference in the operation of the PF (Federal Police) that last week, the former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro was arrested.

The criminal complaint, which was presented last Monday (27) by seven opposition senators, is the fourth on the same subject that reaches the PGR. Carmen Lúcia had already sent inquiries to the Attorney General’s Office requests made by deputies Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG) and Israel Batista (PSB-DF), while Minister Alexandre de Moraes did the same with a request from Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) .

Now it will be up to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, to decide whether to open an investigation to investigate Bolsonaro’s participation in the case. Sending the case files to the PGR is a customary move, as the body is responsible for investigating authorities with jurisdictional prerogatives in the Supreme Court, as is the case with the president.

The investigation request sent today by Cármen Lúcia is signed by seven senators: Humberto Costa (PT-PE), Paulo Paim (PT-RS), Fabiano Contarato (PT-ES), Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), Paulo Rocha (PT-PA), Jaques Wagner (PT-BA) and Zenaide Maia (PROS-RN). The parliamentarians highlight the audios intercepted by the PF (Federal Police) in which Bolsonaro is quoted by Ribeiro.

In a conversation with his daughter, which went public last Friday, Ribeiro says that Bolsonaro had “a hunch” that the former minister would be the target of a search and seizure operation. Ribeiro was arrested, but he was released the next day by order of the judge Ney Bello, of the TRF-1 (Regional Court of the 1st Region).

CPI of MEC

Opposition to Bolsonaro in Congress advanced today in an attempt to create a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on suspicions of corruption in the Ministry of Education. With 31 signatures, four more than the minimum necessary, the request for the creation of the collegiate was taken today to the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

Pacheco, who has been under pressure from government lawmakers not to install the CPI before the elections, said today to colleagues that he will analyze the request next Tuesday (5th). Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, who has been trying to install the commission since March, said he was convinced that Pacheco will accept the request.

Ribeiro, who is investigated by the PF, is suspected of having facilitated the work of pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura as lobbyists in the portfolio. Mayors already heard by the Senate say that the pastors charged bribes, including in gold, to facilitate the release of funds from the MEC to the municipalities.