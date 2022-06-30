STJ validates indefinite permanence in health plan via clause

The unilateral exclusion of the health plan user is abusive, when their right to maintenance for an indefinite period is based on a contractual “Term of Option” signed with the contracting company and duly accepted by the operator.

Option term signed by the retiree upon being fired provided for his indefinite permanence in the collective agreement of the plan



123RF



With this understanding, the 3rd Panel of the Superior Court of Justice granted the special appeal to oblige an operator to reinclude in the health plan a retiree who, by the rules provided for by law, would not have the right to follow as a beneficiary.

The case concerns a man who was hired by a private university after his retirement and, thus, was included in the corporate health plan. In 2007, he was fired, but signed an “option term” that provided for his continuity as a beneficiary for an indefinite period.

According to article 31 of the Health Plans Law (Law 9.656/1998), an indefinite stay in a health plan would only be applicable to the retiree who had contributed for a minimum period of ten years, which is not the case in the case file.

Article 30, on the other hand, provides that the employee dismissed or exonerated without just cause can continue in the business contract of the health plan for a maximum period of 24 months, provided that the monthly fee is paid in full.

Thus, in 2009, the operator informed the retiree of his exclusion from the health plan, as he understood that the right to maintenance had been improperly granted through the “option term”.

Rapporteur at the STJ, Minister Paulo de Tarso Sanseverino observed that, although the law gives reason to the right of exclusion in the specific case, it itself does not prohibit health plan operators from admitting the right to maintain the contract in other cases.

If, on the one hand, there is a possibility that the “Term of Option” may have exceeded the contractual limits of the health plan regulation, on the other hand, this is not enough to authorize the operator to unilaterally exclude the user.

Such exclusion could only be made if any of the hypotheses listed in ANS Normative Resolution 195/2009, which was in force at the time of the facts, were identified.

“Therefore, the allegation of abusive exclusion of the user from the health plan must be accepted, without prejudice to the operator, in its own action, questioning, principalthe validity of said Option Term, as understood by law”, he concluded. The vote in the 3rd Panel was unanimous.

Click here to read the judgement

REsp 1,940,391