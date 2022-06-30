Study suggests who is more likely to have long-term Covid | coronavirus

Being a woman, people with general health problems before the pandemic, being between 50 and 60 years old, having asthma and being overweight or obese are risk factors for developing long Covid, suggests a new study published in Nature Communications. The results are based on survey data and electronic health records in the UK.

People most affected by Covid long, according to the study:

Women

People between 50 and 60 years old

People with general health problems before the pandemic

Asthma

overweight and obesity

Long-term Covid is commonly defined as having one or more symptoms of Covid-19 four weeks after infection. To reach that conclusion, the study authors analyzed data from ten population surveys, as well as information available in electronic records of 1.1 million Britons diagnosed with Covid-19.

The researchers found that the proportion of patients who had Covid-19 who complained of symptoms for more than 12 years after infection ranged from 7.8% to 17%, with 1.2% to 4.8% reporting symptoms.” debilitating”.

Regarding health factors, the study points out that there was no strong evidence of associations with diabetes, hypertension or high cholesterol. Asthma, overweight and obesity are factors that increase the risk of Covid long.