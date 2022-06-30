Surprised! Antoine Griezmann defines his future

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on Surprised! Antoine Griezmann defines his future 1 Views

BALL MARKET

The striker has a contract with Barcelona until 2024

Matheus Brum

Per Matheus Brum

Antoine Griezmann will stay another season at Atletico Madrid
© Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images EuropeAntoine Griezmann will stay another season at Atletico Madrid
Matheus Brum

the attacker Antoine Griezmann is an almost certain name in the 2022 World Cup. The player, winner of the 2018 edition, is one of the trusted names of the French coaching staff and must be present in Qatar.

However, before the World Cup, the striker needs to define which club he will play for. And, according to the Spanish press, Antoine Griezmann should stay at Atletico Madrid, despite having an underwhelming season.

Griezmann has a contract with Barcelona until 2024. Last season he was loaned to Colchoneros. Apparently, the Frenchman will stay another year in Madrid.

According to the Spanish press, Atlético de Madrid is obliged to buy Griezmann if the striker plays in at least 50% of the games next season. The price is 40 million euros (R$212 million).

Griezmann numbers

Antoine Griezmann was an important name in Diego Simeone’s squad. However, as the Colchoneros had a bad season, the striker’s numbers were below the Frenchman’s record. In 36 games, he scored eight goals and distributed six assists.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Palmeiras equals longest winning streak and extends records in Libertadores | palm trees

Owner of the best campaign in the history of the group stage, Verdão is the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved