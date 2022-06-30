Tacky-funk dancer dies in motorcycle accident and leaves six-month-old daughter













Tacky-funk dancer Jadson dos Santos Estevan, also known as Jadson Neiff, 22, died this Wednesday (29) after suffering a motorcycle accident. The information was confirmed by the dancer’s manager, Thiago Gravações, in a publication on Instagram.

“My only consolation is knowing that you are at peace. May God receive you now with open arms, He will be Eternal in the Group”, wrote Thiago.

Jadson’s wife, Dayana Araujo, was on the back of the motorcycle, but there is no information about her health status. Together, the two have a daughter, Aylla Sophie, who is just six months old.

Anderson Neiff, lead singer of the project Os Neiffs, in which Jadson participated, also mourned the death of his friend on the social network. According to the musician, the dancer had an accident with his wife during a trip from Recife to Caruaru. He would attend a show by Léo Santana at a party in town.

wanted by R7 to give more details about the case and the health status of Jadson’s wife, the dancer’s manager has not yet returned the contact. The note will be updated if there are manifestations.

The project Os Neiffs emerged in 2020 and is formed by vocalists Anderson Neiff and Danilo Chatinho. Besides them, the group had Jadson Neiff, Aleeh, Mano Truta and Messias Neiff.















































