Tacky-funk dancer Jadson Neiff dies after motorcycle accident in Vitória de Santo Antão

The cheesy funk dancer Jadson dos Santos Estevãoknown as Jason Neiff22 years old, died in the early hours of this Wednesday (29), after a motorcycle accident on BR-232, in Victory of Santo Antaoin the Zona da Mata Sul.

According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the accident happened around 9 pm this Tuesday (28), in the km 51 of the track. Jason was with his wife, Dayana Araújowhen he lost control of the motorcycle after going over a pothole.





Also according to PRF, both fell on the highway and were later hit by an unidentified vehicle. The artist was taken to Hospital da Restauração (HR), in the central area of ​​Recife, and his wife was taken to Hospital João Murilo, in Vitória de Santo Antão.









According to the HR press office, Jadson was admitted to the hospital at 9:52 pm, with the fourth of polytraumatism. He underwent surgery, but could not resist the injuries and died at 2:25 am this Wednesday (29). There is no information about the health status of Dayana Araújo.





Jadson Neiff accumulated more than 660 thousand followers on one of your social networks. In Instagram stories, hours before the accident, he had posted a photo with influencer Iran Ferreira, the Mason’s Gloveduring a football event.





Jadson Neiff and Mason’s Glove. Photo: Playback/Instagram





The fatal victim was part of the group “the neiffs“, known on the internet for uniting brega-funk singers and dancers from the periphery of Recife.









