Tadeu Schmidt’s daughter says she is ‘queer’ with a lot of ‘proud’

Valentina Schmidt, daughter of presenter Tadeu Schmidt, published this Tuesday, 28, celebrating International LGBTQIA+ Pride Day. In the publication, the 20-year-old actress displays a sign that reads “I am queer and proud” in English.

Credit: Playback/InstagramTadeu Schmidt’s daughter says she is ‘queer’ with a lot of ‘proud’

Valentina says she identifies with the queer gender identity, which stands for the letter Q in the acronym LGBTQIA+.

“A year ago, I made one of the hardest decisions of my life. A decision I am deeply proud of. I am proud to have the freedom to speak openly about my sexuality.”

“I am proud to love whoever I want. Proud to have a family and friends who support me unconditionally. Proud to be a queer woman. Proud to be me. No one will ever take away my right to love and be happy. Good luck to anyone who tries. May this pride month have been wonderful for all of us”, he added.

What is queer?

Queer is an English word that means “strange”. It is used to represent people who do not identify with standards and move between genders, without agreeing with such labels, or who do not know how to define their gender/sexual orientation.

Tadeu Schmidt did not fail to comment on the publication showing support for Valentina. He posted six hearts with assorted colors, representing diversity.