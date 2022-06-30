Tadeu takes Zefa to the river, they take a bath naked and she is scared by the ‘anaconda’ of the pawn: “I don’t rela”

In wetland, Globo’s 9 pm soap opera, Tadeu (José Loreto) and Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will get closer and closer. Dismissed by Guta (Julia Dalavia), the pawn will begin to take an interest in Tenório’s maid (Antonio Calloni). In the next chapters of the plot, they will engage in a romance.

Beginning to like Zefa, Tadeu invites her to attend a viola circle at Zé Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm. At first, the woman will be a little cornered, but deep down, she will like the pawn’s advances.

In the end, he will call the curious maid for a tour of the farm. Safadinho, he will take you to the river. “Why did ‘you’ bring me here?“, she will ask. “Let’s take a shower, now!“, will answer the son of Philo (Dira Paes). The young woman, at first, will refuse to take off her clothes. Tadeu will start to undress in front of her.

On another occasion, after much insistence, Zefa will also accept to take a bath naked. “I’m ashamed to take off my clothes“, she will say. “Well, then turn around. One does not ‘look’ the ‘other’“, Thaddeus will speak. “And ‘cumé’ that I’ll ‘believe’?“, asks the girl. “I want to be with the ‘zóio’ troncho if I turn to ‘ocê’, Zefa“, the pawn will reply, naughty.

Then the two of them will start taking off their clothes, back to back. Zefa will go to the river first, ashamed. The boy will go later, completely naked. Zefa, on the occasion, will be impressed with the “quality” of Tadeu’s ‘anaconda’. “Num me rela”, she will say, impressed.

Scenes are due to air between the July 11th and 12th chapters.

See also: Summary of the novel Pantanal