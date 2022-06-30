Taesa share (TAEE11) is expensive and could fall 6%, says Credit; prefer Alupar (ALUP11) – Money Times

Despite being optimistic about the electric transmission segment, the Credit Suisse has a preference for the shares of the Alupar (ALUP11) to the detriment of Taesa (TAEE11), shows a report sent to customers this Tuesday (28).

The Swiss bank has an outperform recommendation, or above the market average, for the Aluparwith a target price of R$ 29.4, potential for an increase of 15%, while the target price for Taesa is R$37, with a potential for a 6% drop, with an underperform recommendation, or below the market average.

“Even with a performance of 10.2% in the year of Alupar and 13.1% in 2022 of Taesawell above the average for the utilities sector (3.3%) and Ibovepsa (-5.9%), we still see Alupar trading at 9.9% the IRR (Real Internal Rate of Return, in Portuguese) and Taesa with a premium for the sector and virtually in line with Brazil’s bonds”, put analysts Maria Carolina Carneiro and Rafael Nagano.

Good sector to protect and with gains

The Credit duo say the utilities sector has gained a lot of relevance in conversations with investors, even if we exclude the event from recent offerings.

“The combination of attractive valuation with less room for surprise in earnings pleases a lot in times of turbulent market and we can say that the broadcasters have gone through the last few years without suffering major negative impacts”, they argue.

Regarding the auction transmission lines of energy at B3, in 13 lots, with an investment forecast of R$ 15.3 billion if all are sold, analysts say that the initial numbers indicate a RAP/Capex of 14.6% on average and a real return of 11, 8%, considering 70% leverage.

“The biggest competition should happen in the smaller blocks and we believe that the biggest players should really focus on the most relevant blocks”, they complete.

Disclaimer

O Money Times publishes informative articles of a journalistic nature. This publication does not constitute an investment recommendation.

Follow Money Times on Facebook!

Like our Facebook page and connect with Money Times journalists and readers. Our team brings you the most important discussions of the day and you participate in the conversations about the news and analysis of everything that happens in Brazil and in the world. Follow the Money Times Facebook page now!