The challenge of stopping future pandemics by hunting new and old viruses – 06/30/2022

Viruses have always been very fast types. Finding the ideal host, they replicate themselves in a blast in their cells, and then, somehow — some through the air, others through direct contact with secretions, some taking advantage of sexual intercourse, not to mention hitchhiking on insects. — end up making new victims.

And in this quick way, when we realize they have already spread across a school, a neighborhood, a city, a country and even the entire planet, as Sars-CoV-2 has hard shown us.

Traumatized, the whole world is now asking itself: what can we do to avoid repeating this bad experience, that of a pandemic taking millions of lives, locking us in our homes away from loved ones, destroying peace and the economy? Some say that unfortunately it is almost inevitable that a new virus, sooner or later, will do something similar.

“Yes, there is a threat around us. From where exactly will it emerge? We don’t know. And if I answer you anything in that sense, I’m going to be wrong”, said to me the American microbiologist and immunologist John Hackett, with whom I had the opportunity to talk this week.

Vice President of Technology and Applied Research at Abbott, a global health company recognized, among other fronts, for developing diagnostic tests, he leads a virus surveillance program created by the company back in 1994, at the time to keep an eye on behavior of HIV from AIDS.

Of course, the initiative has grown a lot since then. It targeted other infections as well. Now, there has never been a lack of viruses to torment humanity. And, with the emergence of covid-19, the program led by Hackett created a coalition involving 15 renowned research centers spread across continents.

From Brazil, USP (University of São Paulo) and Fiocruz, in Rio de Janeiro, participate. The idea is beyond ambitious: to be faster than viruses with the potential to get into trouble, catch up with them, or rather, hunt them down. So, one step ahead of them, equipped with tests, we can interrupt the trajectory of a pandemic ready to explode, like someone cutting the wires of a ticking time bomb.

unknown agents

Many known infections can give us headaches. “A good example is measles, which, due to the low vaccination coverage in many places, is a cause of concern”, says the American scientist. Brazil, by the way, had eradicated this disease in 2016 and now has cases again.

However, the virus that causes measles is easily recognized when it goes out there — and we have the best weapon to use against it, which is the vaccine.

Which you may have no idea about — I didn’t! — is that common diseases often have a mysterious culprit behind them. “We were unable to make the diagnosis and name the virus that causes 15% to 30% of acute infections of the respiratory system”, says the American immunologist.

According to him, it is the same story with 50% to 70% of viral meningitis. The doctors know it’s meningitis, they know it’s viral, but they can’t name the person responsible. “Idem, with 30% to 50% of gastroenteritis and 10% to 15% of hepatitis”, estimates Dr. Heckett.

Are there so many new viruses out there? “Not necessarily,” the scientist answers me. “It could be a known virus causing an outbreak that we had no idea it was capable of. Or it could be a virus that appears for a while and then disappears, so it’s not so easy to identify.”

However, some of these pathogens — that is, disease-causing microorganisms — can be surprising. And the problem is that, sometimes, they scramble the doctors’ reasoning. You cannot condemn them.

Dr Hackett recalls what happened to covid-19 when it emerged in Wuhan, China: there were patients hospitalized with the infection caused by Sars-CoV-2 in at least three hospitals right away.

“We can ask ourselves: would it be ideal to put them together in a hospital just to reduce contact with more people? Probably, yes. But then the symptoms overlapped those of other respiratory infections and confused with diseases that already existed.”

How is the virus hunt?

The very first mission of health professionals in the centers participating in the coalition is precisely to observe with sensitive eyes those cases of viruses that seem to deviate, even if just a little, from a usual pattern. They light the alert and go for investigation.

“When they notice something like this, different, they immediately take samples from the infected person so that the genetic sequencing of the virus that is in them can be carried out”, says Dr. Hackett.

The sequenced genome is then compared to that of other viruses already known that cause similar conditions for scientists to know if they are, in fact, facing a new pathogen.

When this is the case, a race is launched: the goal is to quickly develop diagnostic tests, whether serological, which are those capable of fishing for antibodies against the virus in the blood, or molecular, detecting the genetic material of the invader, or even tests antigen rapids.

“What recent experience confirms is the following: the most important thing to prevent a new pandemic is to quickly distribute tests around the world, know where the infected individuals are and isolate them”, says the immunologist.

It is at this point, he says, that surveillance work begins. “Knowing who tested positive, public health authorities are better able to take really effective measures, aware of the number of people infected and, above all, recognizing those who seem to be at greater risk due to characteristics such as age or pre-existing diseases. .”

For him, this is the recipe. It is not an absolute guarantee of a future without pandemics. But it could mean a future with fewer pandemics.

Old acquaintances, new threats

According to Dr Hackett, people always associate new pathogens – such as Sars-CoV-2, for a long time called the “new” coronavirus – with greater threats to global health. “But it’s not always like that”, he insists on correcting.

He then points to Zika, a virus identified in Africa in 1948. “In some islands in the Pacific, we found 70% of the inhabitants infected, but they were small villages”, says Dr. Hackett.

Nobody knew all the harm this virus could cause until it landed in Latin America and caused an epidemic in Brazil between 2015 and 2016, finding a population that had not been exposed to it. “The fact is, we often need to know a greater number of infected people to understand all the properties of a virus.”

To refresh a sad memory: transmitted by the same dengue mosquito, when infecting pregnant women, the Zika virus caused the birth of babies with microcephaly, a condition in which the head is much smaller than normal. without giving space for the full development of the brain.

Another example of an old known virus that, out of nowhere, starts to give a scare here and there is the monkeypox virus. “We want to find out why, all of a sudden, we are seeing cases in several countries. It is possible that the virus has found new ways of transmission, but this remains to be investigated.”

For this, coalition scientists must also keep an eye on the possible increase in the number of cases: although less transmissible than Sars-CoV-2, if it gained new abilities, so to speak, it could gain ground.

Do we have a chance to win the race?

The idea of ​​quickly discovering a strange virus or one that has suddenly decided to cause trouble and developing tests to identify sick people is fascinating. But, in practice, is there time?

“Science took almost a decade to identify the virus that was causing hepatitis C. With current technology, this could have been done in a week”, compares the Abbott scientist. So it looks like we have a chance.

But, in the immunologist’s opinion, one detail is fundamental: collaboration. “No government, no research center, no laboratory, no one alone will be able to contain new pandemics.” In other words, for him, you can only outmaneuver potentially dangerous viruses by running everyone together.