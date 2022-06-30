“The Enigma of Another World”: 40 years of the best film (and partnership) in history – 06/29/2022

Cinema insists on reflecting the world. 40 years ago, director John Carpenter remake a 1950s horror B about an alien who, like a virus, destroys one by one the members of a research station in Antarctica.

A theatrical flop on its release, “Enigma from Another World” has grown in following and importance over the years. Its plot continues to draw parallels with what happens on the other side of the mirror – from the AIDS epidemic in the early 1980s to the pandemic that still doesn’t let the world breathe.

Making an allegory of his film was not in Carpenter’s or screenwriter Bill Lancaster’s plans. The text, adapting both the novel “Who Goes There?”, published by John W. Campbell in 1938, and the film “The Arctic Monster”, from 1951, sought to transform paranoia into terror. The between the lines would be left to the public.

Kurt Russell as MacReady in ‘Enigma from Another World’ Image: Universal

What John Carpenter wanted, on the other hand, was to explore very real fears, particularly in America in the early 1980s. With the country still licking its wounds after the defeat in Vietnam, and dealing with a new individualistic and egocentric reality brought about by the Reagan’s “Enigma from Another World” materialized these fears viscerally and explicitly.

A good movie, after all, is never about what it appears to be. A zombie story isn’t about the undead, it’s about how the survivors face the new status quo. The alien threat in “Enigma from Another World” brings elements of paranoia, of loss of individuality, of extreme social isolation, of fear of the loss of humanity.

Above all, it is a film about the fear of the unknown. In the first scene, we lost ground between chaos and confusion: amidst the frozen vastness of Antarctica, a helicopter chases a dog, which tries to dodge the shots coming from above. The hunt arrives at an American research station, and ends with the helicopter’s occupants dead. What was happening? Nobody knows.

Unraveling this first part of the mystery is the first task of the twelve men isolated in the middle of the frozen continent. They discover that the chase started from a Norwegian base, and a small expedition led by pilot MacReady (Kurt Russell) finds the place incinerated, with traces of an organism that once looked like a human. Even more: something was discovered in the ice, brought to the surface and awakened from its hibernation.

The terrifying reality is that an alien parasite is now infiltrating amidst potential new hosts. The creature is capable of reproducing any organism at the cellular level, a human simulacrum capable of dominating the entire planet in geometric progression if it leaves its icy tomb. Twelve men. One of them may not be what it seems. All are suspects.

Carpenter at first seems to follow horror film conventions, then a legacy of the 1950s B-movies, now embraced by the mainstream with the popularization of fantastic cinema after “Star Wars”. It soon becomes clear, however, that the ambition of the person responsible for “Halloween” and “Escape from New York” goes beyond a simple session with scares.

The thing that came from space isn’t exactly a ‘miracle’ Image: Universal

“Enigma from Another World” does deal with cold war paranoia. It makes explicit – and visually sweeping – the fears that afflicted a broken nation. The creatures that represent the alien in different stages were designed by Rob Bottin, who performed on set visual effects that melted and molded human flesh, which transformed bodies into monstrous colossus. The cinema had never seen anything like that and on that scale.

O timing, however, was disastrous. The deadly alien from “The Enigma of Another World” arrived in theaters on June 25, 1982 (in Brazil the premiere was in February of the following year), meeting the cute visitor of “ET – The Extraterrestrial”, who was already doing a smashes at the box office. In the United States, Spielberg’s fable closed with $340 million. Carpenter’s nightmare ended his career with just under $14 million.

Like much of the fantasy, horror, and science fiction production of the 1980s, “Enigma from Another World” was slowly rediscovered in the burgeoning VHS market. Carpenter’s nihilistic and depressing vision may not have found a connection to the collective experience in theaters, but in the solitude of their homes a giant slice of the public reassessed the work, its subtext and ramifications.

Kurt Russell and his team: Isolated in the vastness of Antarctica Image: Universal

My first contact with the film was in 1983, in a double session at a cinema in a small town, in which a 10-year-old boy easily dribbled through the sessions with major censorship. The other movie was “Escape from New York”, nailing a perfect dose of John Carpenter and Kurt Russell.

Few times has cinema produced such a spectacular partnership. The pair first met in “Elvis,” a made-for-TV biography of the King of Rock in 1979. Something clicked, as the director and his star rushed to repeat the double in Escape from New York.”

If there’s a movie that deserves the nickname of a modern classic, it’s certainly the revelation of the anti-hero Snake Plissken. In the dystopian future of 1997 (!), the island of Manhattan is transformed into a gigantic prison. The plane with the American president crashes between its walls. In exchange for forgiveness for his crimes, and to defuse a microscopic bomb that will explode his skull at the end of a countdown, Snake accepts the mission.

The horror of the ‘thing’: An incomplete and wide-open copy Image: Universal

Kurt Russell’s perfect chemistry with John Carpenter was translated into a chaotic and surprising adventure, in which the great characters emerge as a result of a lean and smart script. Surpassing “Escape from New York” (which got a deliciously cheesy sequel in 1996) seemed unlikely.

“The Enigma of Another World” showed that improbable is not impossible. In the role of MacReady, Russell even seems to embody another anti-hero. But it’s just printing. What he shows in the claustrophobic environment created by Carpenter is an all-too-human character, who acts first out of conviction, then out of fear, closing his cycle with a sacrifice that still sounds ambiguous.

Even more impressive is Russell’s generosity. Yes, he was the main name of the cast. But not for a second does his character seem more important or more urgent than his peers. From Keith David to Wilford Brimley to Donald Moffat, they all share the same excellence in building real people lost in a seemingly hopeless situation.

John Carpenter with Keoith David and Kurt Russell on set Image: Universal

The best films, particularly genre films, are those that don’t need to make their themes explicit. A problem that accompanies much of today’s horror cinema is blunting, right off the bat, that they’re “about something.” About sexual identity, about racial inequality, about overcoming trauma.

It is not by chance that the works that persist are the ones that leave room for interpretation, so that we, on this side, can fill in the gaps according to our own baggage. Movies like “Run!” or “The Babadook” or “Hereditary” follow this reasoning.

Four decades after its release, “Enigma from Another World” remains an experience as fascinating as it is paradoxical. Yes, Carpenter was explicit with the guts and the blood and the violence of the body horror, from the trail of terror left by a violent and relentless alien force. But he also drew a story that demands pause and contemplation, a picture best appreciated when we step back.

‘The Riddle of Another World’ is not subtle in the desecration of the human body Image: Universal

One of its many supporters is Quentin Tarantino. When he made “The Hateful Eight” in 2015, with its characters isolated by the cold, in a climate of growing paranoia, the director was explicit in saying that his film was not just a tribute, but a plagiarism, of “The Enigma of Another World ” – even Kurt Russell he cast!

John Carpenter, a director who deserves the same admiration and respect as his contemporaries such as Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese, is responsible for some of the most iconic, and often underrated, films in history. It is his works that grow with each revision, such as “Starman” and “The Prince of Shadows”, as well as “They Live” and “Vampires”.

In common, they bring grandiose themes in intimate packaging, works that embrace parallels and allegories without their narrative being chewed up for the audience. In a grandiose curriculum, “The Enigma of Another World” still stands out. “The Forbidden Neighborhood Adventurers”, in turn, closes its “trilogy” with Kurt Russell in the 1980s.

In creating the greatest work of horror and science fiction in history – and the greatest film ever made in this scribe’s vision – Carpenter has transformed the fear we all feel into an experience unparalleled in its impact and duality. After all, we still don’t know if the “thing” survives the end of the journey. John Carpenter knows. Four decades later, he still won’t say.