the moments of Pantanal that took the internet by storm

The soap opera wetland it’s a real success. THE plot is one of Globo’s super-productions and has had a great return from the public, with audience records. Despite being a remake of Benedito Ruy Barbosa’s work, written in 1990, the novel still has many current affairs. With this, several scenes end up pumping on the internet.

fires

The last chapters of the telenovela have given much to talk about. In scenes that were aired recently, we could see a very current topic: the bushfires. With “heavy” images, the plot showed the result of the destruction of the earth. In addition to praising the way it was portrayed, the web praised Osmar Prado’s performance.

Juma and Jove’s first kiss

Many viewers ship Jove (Jesuita Barbosa) and Juma (Alanis Guillen). With the mood of millions, one of the most awaited scenes was the couple’s first kiss, which captivated fans. The scene was extremely cute. While they were bathing in the river, the girl opened up her defense and kissed the son of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira).

the buckle of respect

Many viewers of the soap opera began to love Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira). Tenório’s wife (Murilo Benício) spent years keeping silent on account of her husband. However, this is something that is coming to an end. And, in one of the best scenes of the soap opera, she flirts with Alcides (Juliano Cazaré). It was then that she highlighted the “respect buckle” of the pawn.

Renato Teixeira

Quim and Tião, close friends of José Leôncio in the first phase of the novel, were outstanding characters in the plot. In an emotional scene, Renato Teixeira made a super special participation, when he appeared playing the viola. He was Quim, a character played by his son, Chico Teixeira. In the scene, he dies of sadness after receiving the news that his best friend, Tião, had died.

Almir and Gabriel Sater

On a few occasions, some actors manage to act alongside relatives. This is the case of Almir Sater, who had the chance to star in a scene alongside his son, Gabriel Sater. In the scene, Eugênio (Almir) and Trindade (Gabriel) played a song together, in one of the viola circles. The scene moved viewers.