The most dangerous migration routes in the world

Migrants and refugees sit on a rubber boat before being rescued off the coast of Libya in the Mediterranean Sea, November 3, 2016

UN estimates that since 2014 almost 50,000 migrants have died or disappeared trying to reach destinations such as the US or the European Union.

In a matter of days, two deadly tragedies occurred involving people trying to cross international borders.

On Friday (24/6), at least 23 people died when a huge crowd tried to cross a border fence from Morocco to the Spanish enclave of Melilla, in North Africa. Three days later, in the United States, police in the city of San Antonio found the bodies of at least 46 people inside an abandoned truck.

The number of crossings on the world’s major migration routes appears to be increasing after the effects caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has led several countries to introduce strict entry restrictions.

This will possibly result in an increasing number of deaths, experts warn. The International Organization for Migration (IOM), a UN agency, estimates that since 2014 nearly 50,000 migrants have died or disappeared trying to reach destinations such as the US or the European Union. The agency believes the real number of dead and missing could be even higher.

