The new strategies in the Verde Asset portfolio – Investimentos – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

Cristiane Barbieri – Global concern has shifted from the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to inflation, in the context of Green Asset. Thus, the manager’s strategy includes eyes on the American and Brazilian stock exchanges, as well as corporate debt, oil (and not Petrobras) and gold.

In relation to the North American market, Luiz Parreiras, manager of the multimarket and pension strategy at Verde Asset, says that, with the 20% drop in the S&P in the year, exaggerations are being undone. After studying 21 situations in which the market has fallen by 15% or more since the 1950s, he found that turnarounds occurred when there were changes in economic policy or cyclical changes (such as the industry purchase indicator).

“How the low (below on the stock market) it takes place between six to nine months of profit going to a minimum, the valuation (value) can get interesting”, he said, at a Verde event on Tuesday (28).

Verde also has part of its portfolio on the Brazilian stock exchange, which Parreiras classified as “very cheap”, with the price/earnings indicator at the lowest level since 2002. Among the companies invested in are Equatorial Energia (whose investment has multiplied 17 times since 2010), Suzano (“the most competitive pulp manufacturer in the world”), Localiza and Unidas (which tend to be a market consolidator, with their distinct expertise), Assai (resilient to high inflation) and Hapvida (which tends to reverse margin tightening in the coming years).

Regarding investment in oil, the reasoning is also mathematical. The investment made in listed companies around the world has not surpassed the depreciation of facilities. There is also a lack of refining, the war makes the supply scarce and with the ESG appeal (of seeking environmental, social and governance criteria), the tendency is, in three to five years, to maintain a barrel above US$ 100.

Verde has also invested in credit high yield (higher risk). Among the assets invested are Vale’s perpetual debentures, financing for a solar project with an infrastructure debenture, another for the acquisition of a telecom company and widespread credit for fintechs. “We are also beginning to look carefully at the high yield American,” said Parreiras.

Regarding gold, the discussion revolves around the safe haven for resources, as all assets have been falling with the trend of rising interest rates in the US. “What could be a catalyst for the rise in gold would be for a country to take home a large amount of purchased metal,” says Luis Stuhlberger, a partner at Verde Asset. “That could happen at some point in the future.”