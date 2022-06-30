The Strongest vs Ceará live for the Copa Sudamericana 2022; follow broadcast

Ceará starts today the first match against The Strongest-BOL for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. The confrontation marks the first game in alvinegra’s century-old history disputing this knockout stage of an international competition. The ball will roll at 7:15 pm, at the Hernando Siles stadium, at an altitude of more than 3,600 meters in La Paz. Follow the broadcast of the game with narration from Radio O POVO CBN.

The Strongest vs Ceará live: listen via Youtube

The Strongest vs Ceará live: listen via Facebook

“>

The Strongest and Ceará lineups

Coming soon…

How The Strongest and Ceará arrive for the game

Still recovering from injuries, attacking midfielder Mendoza, goalkeeper Richard and midfielder Rodrigo Lindoso did not travel with the delegation and remain out of action. Diagnosed with Covid-19 in testing last Monday, 27, João Ricardo, Cléber, Bruno Pacheco and Lucas Ribeiro are also embezzlers. Besides them, the coach will not be able to count on Richard Coelho, who is suspended for a third yellow card.

At Hernando Siles, stage of the duel against Ceará, Strongest played five matches for the main continental tournament in the current season. In the preliminary round, the Bolivians beat Plaza Colonia-URU, by 3-0, and Universidad Catolica-CHI, by 2-1. In the group stage, the team got two draws by 1-1, against Libertad-PAR and Caracas-VEN, and a 5-0 win against Athletico-PR. In the season, Christian Diaz’s team played 16 games at home and only lost twice, both times to Bolívar.

