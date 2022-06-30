THESE are the measures that will make the price of gasoline fall by up to 21%

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, said on Tuesday, 28, that the measures proposed by the federal government and the National Congress could reduce the price of Gasoline by up to 21%. The statement was made during a public hearing at the Consumer Protection Commission of the Chamber of Deputies.

The average price of gasoline, in the forecasts made by the minister, may fall from R$ 7.39 to R$ 5.84 per liter. In addition to the petroleum derivative, other fuels will also fall in value at pumps and will cause less impact to drivers.

In case of ethanol, the value should reduce 6.1%, with the liter falling from R$ 4.87 to R$ 4.57 in the national average. in relation to diesel, the reduction should be smaller and reach 1.7%, with a drop from R$ R$ 7.68 to R$ 7.55 per liter. And finally, about the cooking gasthe price cut should reach 2.3%, with the price charged for the cylinder going from R$ 112.70 to R$ 110.07.

According to Sachsida, the reduction in cooking gas and diesel were smaller because both already had zero federal taxes. In the minister’s view, the decision to lower taxes and reduce the value of gasoline, for example, is “giving the right answer”, just as the rest of the world has done.

ICMS reduction

The forecasts presented by the Minister of Mines and Energy are based on the changes included in Complementary Law 194/2022, which proposed limiting the collection of the Tax on the Circulation of Fuel Goods (ICMS) in fuels, communications, electricity and public transport.

Recently sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the law results from a complementary bill (PLP) 18/2022, which was also approved by deputies and senators. In addition to this, the measures discussed in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) on diesel taxation were also included in the minister’s projections.

