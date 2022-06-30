Time bomb should explode in the next government and makes Risco Brasil soar

O Brazil risk shot up almost 30% during the month of June alone. The index that basically measures the danger of investing in the country is at 281 points, the highest level since May 2020, when markets were still panicking over the start of the pandemic. If the Brazil Risk is 281 points, the investor would need to receive 2.8 percentage points more in a security than he would receive in the US Treasury, which is the reference index and considered the safest in the world. In other words, it is not very advantageous to risk investing in Brazil.

For some economists, there is a tax bomb that should only explode in 2023, in the next government. “The inspector will explode, the account will come and it won’t close. In addition to the out-of-ceiling expenses that are already stressing the market, no one knows what the effect of the Selic will be on the payment of interest on the Union’s debt. There is a ticking time bomb in every sense for the next administration”, says Fabrizio Velloni, chief economist at Frente Corretora. This Wednesday, 29, the new text of the old Fuels PEC which foresees additional expenses of almost 40 billion reais was revealed and the Brazilian stock exchange suffered another falling trading session.

