TSE sets campaign spending limit in 2022 elections | Elections 2022

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided this Thursday (30) that the spending limit for campaigns in the elections will be that of 2018, updated by inflation in the period.

Spending limits are set by Congress a year before the election, which did not happen. In December, the TSE decided that it could set the values.

In 2018, the spending cap for candidates was:

President of the Republic, 1st round: up to BRL 70 million

President of the Republic, 2nd round: up to BRL 35 million

Federal deputy, R$ 2.5 million

State or district deputy, BRL 1 million

The TSE did not disclose the exact value of the new ceilings for 2022. However, Minister Alexandre de Moraes highlighted during the session that there will be almost a quarter increase in the limit for each candidacy, since the accumulated inflation in the period was 26.21% .

If this readjustment percentage is considered, the new values ​​would change to:

President of the Republic, 1st round: up to BRL 88.35 million

President of the Republic, 2nd round: up to BRL 44.17 million

Federal deputy, BRL 3.15 million

State or district deputy, BRL 1.26 million

In the case of governors and senators, the spending limit varies according to the electorate of each unit of the federation.

“Given the absence of ordinary legislation”, said Minister Edson Fachin, President of the Court, “it is understood that this Court remains compelled to face the issue”.

Minister Cármen Lúcia, ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Mauro Campbell, Benedito Gonçalves, Sergio Banhos and Carlos Horbach accompanied Fachin’s vote.

In the assessment of Moraes, who will command the TSE during the elections, “it will be possible for more candidates to be able to show themselves to the electorate”.