‘Turbulent period’: Shell CEO outlines bleak future in Europe with Russian energy restrictions

support the 247

ICL

Sputnik – The president of the multinational oil company Shell, Ben van Beurden, expressed skepticism about the proposal of the leaders of the G7 to introduce a ceiling on the price of Russian oil, according to the Bloomberg news agency.

At the recent summit held in Bavaria, the leaders of the G7 countries, comprising the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, the US, France and Japan, confirmed their intention to reduce Russia’s energy dependence and provisionally agreed to start restricting Russian oil and gas prices.

Speaking at an event in Singapore, the CEO of Shell presented a grim picture of energy supplies struggling to replace the vast amounts of Russian oil and gas that are still being supplied to Europe.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“There will be more LNG supply [gás natural liquefeito] entering Europe, but will there be many new sources of LNG to fill the gap? I don’t think so,” van Beurden noted on Wednesday.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Furthermore, the Shell chairman said the world was heading towards a “turbulent period” as the tightening of liquefied gas and oil supplies exacerbated a global energy crisis.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“Reserve capacity is very low, demand is still recovering,” he pointed out. “In this way, with the uncertainties with [o conflito] in Ukraine and the sanctions that may arise, there is a good chance that we will face a turbulent period.”

A gas tank at a chemical plant in Oberhausen, Germany, April 6, 2022 – Sputnik Brazil, 1920, 28.06.2022

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The outlook for oil is not much more optimistic, the Shell CEO noted, saying that OPEC’s reserve capacity was less than many believed or expected. Still, demand has reached pre-pandemic levels and will continue to increase for years to come.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING