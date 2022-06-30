Two Boca fans post bail and are released after arrest for imitating monkey and making Nazi gesture | Corinthians

Two of the three Boca Juniors fans arrested during the game between the Argentine team and Corinthians, last Tuesday, in Itaquera, for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, were released this Wednesday afternoon after posting bail. They left the DOPE (Department of Strategic Police Operations) through an alternate door, without contact with the press.

Each paid R$20,000 to be able to respond to the process in freedom. One, Sebastian Palazzo, was accused of racial slur (imitating ape), and the other, Federico José, of racism (made a Nazi salute). José Lisa Ragga, who lives in Brazil and also imitated a monkey, could not find any money and remains in prison.

On Tuesday, according to delegate Cesar Saad, from the Police Station for Repression and Analysis of Sports Intolerance Crimes (DRADE), two fans were filmed imitating a monkey in the direction of Corinthians fans. (see videos above and below). These ended up framed in the crime of racial injury.

Boca fan was arrested for allegedly imitating monkeys for Corinthians fans

The other was caught giving a Nazi salute (watch below). In a first information from the delegate, the fan would be framed in apology for the crime, which is non-bailable. The Argentine even claimed that he was sending kisses to Corinthians fans.

Boca Juniors fan makes Nazi gesture in game against Corinthians

Hours later, the situation changed. According to the representative of the Public Defender’s Office of the State of São Paulo in the arena, the Argentine was framed for the crime of racism, but could also pay bail (R$ 20,000) to be released.

– Three men were arrested in the act, two for racial slur and one for racism, on Tuesday night (28) at a football stadium in Itaquera, east of the capital. The perpetrators were taken to the headquarters of the 6th Police Station for Repression of Sports Intolerance Crimes (DRADE), where the case was registered. They remain at the disposal of Justice in the DOPE prison – informed the Public Security Secretariat, in a press release, before the bail is paid.

1 of 4 Door of the DOPE, where were the fans who were released after bail — Photo: Henrique Toth DOPE door, where the fans who were released after bail were held — Photo: Henrique Toth

The Public Ministry (MP) informed in a note that prosecutor Roberto Bacal confirmed that the three Argentines underwent a custody hearing. Justice maintained their arrests, which went to the Provisional Detention Center (CDP) in Pinheiros, in the West Zone.

2 of 4 Boca fan is arrested after imitating monkey in the match against Corinthians — Photo: Henrique Toth Boca fan is arrested after imitating monkey in the match against Corinthians – Photo: Henrique Toth

In the early hours of Wednesday, two Boca Juniors fans, one of them a family member of one of the prisoners, pledged to post bail for one of the monkey imitators and the man who gave the Nazi salute.

3 of 4 Boca fan is arrested for imitating monkey in the game against Corinthians — Photo: Henrique Toth Boca fan is arrested for imitating monkey in the game against Corinthians – Photo: Henrique Toth

Another three Boca fans were arrested and taken to the Jecrim (Special Criminal Court) in the stadium and, hours after the game, they were released.

There is also an Argentine who was not found by the police after being recorded making racist gestures. Watch:

Corinthians fans film a Boca Juniors fan imitating a monkey at the Neo Química Arena

This is not the first time that Boca fans have been arrested in São Paulo for racist acts. In the game against Corinthians for the first phase of the Libertadores, an Argentine had to post bail to leave the police station after imitating a monkey in the stands of the Arena.

In the second game, in May, in Argentina, more Boca fans appeared imitating monkeys in videos made by Corinthians fans at Bombonera.

4 of 4 Boca fan is arrested for Nazi gesture in the game against Corinthians – Photo: Henrique Toth Boca fan is arrested for Nazi gesture in the game against Corinthians – Photo: Henrique Toth

As a result, Conmebol fined Boca Juniors US$100,000 (R$524,000 at the current rate).

After this Tuesday’s match, Corinthians released a note repudiating the cases: