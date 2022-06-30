Two men charged in connection with killings

Two men were formally charged by police in connection with the death of 51 immigrants who were found inside a truck in San Antonio, Texas (USA). According to CNN, this charge comes from criminal complaints filed in the US District Court for the Western District of Texas.

The Mexicans Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez and Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao live in the residence where the police identified the registered address of the truck.

“Officers searched the truck’s Texas license plate and found a residence in San Antonio, Texas as the truck’s registered address with the state’s motor vehicle records,” police said.

In addition, they were charged with possession of an illegal weapon on the same day the immigrants were found. According to affidavit, US authorities located the men after receiving a report of the truck incident. The San Antonio Police Department watched D’Luna-Bilbao’s residence and saw a firearm in the console of the car the man was driving.

At the same location, police saw another truck whose driver was identified as D’Luna-Mendez. US Representative Henry Cuellar, who represents the districts of Laredo and San Antonio, said the vehicle passed a checkpoint on Monday (27) north of Laredo.

understand the case

Police in San Antonio, Texas, found a truck with dozens of dead people abandoned on a road in the US city on Monday afternoon (27). In all, 46 people were lifeless and more than 16 were taken to hospitals in the region.

Five people died after receiving hospital care, bringing the total death toll to 51.

The vehicle was found on a road near I-35, a route that crosses the United States from north to south, from the Mexican border to the Canadian border. The city is a main route for human traffickers in the region.

Seven people from Guatemala, 22 Mexicans and two Hondurans were identified by US authorities inside the truck. Twenty victims have not yet been identified by the authorities.

Authorities suspect the migrants got into the truck in the city of Laredo, Texas, which is on the border with Mexico, and traveled 240 kilometers in temperatures that reached 39ºC. Three suspects have been arrested, but have not been identified by police so far.