Two of the three Argentine fans detained for racial slurs and racism during Corinthians’ game in SP are released after posting bail | Sao Paulo

Two of the three Boca Juniors fans who were arrested on Tuesday night (28) for racist gestures (look above) were released this Wednesday afternoon (29) after posting bail. Sebastian Palazzo was caught imitating monkeys and Federico José gave a Nazi salute.

The other fan, José Raza, who was also filmed imitating monkeys at the match, had not yet posted bail until the last update of this report and was sent to the Provisional Detention Center in Pinheiros, in the West Zone.

The three fans were arrested for racial slurs and racism and sent to the Department of Strategic Police Operations, in the West Zone of the capital.

In a custody hearing, the Justice understood that the three fans have the right to respond to the process in freedom, upon payment of bail of R$ 20 thousand.

The gestures of the Argentines were directed to the Corinthians. It is possible to hear Corinthians fans reacting and calling Boca fans “racist” and asking to call “the police”.

Two months ago, another Boca Juniors fan was arrested for making racist gestures in the Corinthians arena.

In the deposition, according to the delegate Cesar Saad, the fans declared they were sorry. “As in the case of the first game, they said that this type of conduct in Argentina doesn’t have that much weight, that gravity. But we talked, I explained that it is a very serious crime here, I think we all feel offended because they imitate monkeys. And they understood, they apologized, one of them even committed to making a retraction on his social network and that’s it. Here they were utterly repentant.”

The police must also inform the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) about the case, so that other measures can be taken.

“Even if they come back [para a Argentina], the process will run here normally, even if they are tried and sentenced in absentia. This all has an aggravation, a repercussion once they return to Brazil and, as it is football, we communicate with Conmebol so that they act together with the club, in this case Boca, so that they are prohibited from enter a stadium, so that there is a penalty, even if incidental, in their country.”

In the case of April, also at Arena do Corinthians and also against Boca for Libertadores, Argentine Leonardo Ponzio Boca was detained for racial slur and released after posting a R$3,000 bond.

After this case, Conmebol announced tougher rules against clubs whose fans commit acts of racism. Marcelo Carvalho, executive director of the Observatory of Racial Discrimination in Football, believes that the fight against racism needs to go further.

“Cases of racism in football have been repeated a lot due to the lack of punishment, but also because the punishments that are carried out today are financial, fines. This the club pays or the club stops receiving and this amount goes to the Conmebol box. We need to think about different punishments, with loss of points, punishing with a partially closed or closed stadium or even with exclusion from the championship. These possibilities are already in the new Conmebol Code of Ethics, it is now possible to punish clubs, as Conmebol itself put in its disciplinary code.”, says Carvalho.

And he adds: “We need to change, but we also need to think about combating racism in other ways that are not solely and exclusively punishment. We need to understand why some fans see racism as something that can be practiced”.

Before the match, the bus that took the Boca team from the hotel to the stadium was stoned. One of the windows broke. According to geone of the members of the Argentine delegation was not seriously injured in the legs.