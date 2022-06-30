Two out of three Brazilians will use IR refunds to pay bills – Notícias

Option of almost two thirds of Brazilian taxpayers, the discharge of overdue debts (34%) and household bills (31%) will be the main destinations for the income tax refund in this year.

The values, revealed by a survey carried out by the credit recovery fintech Compro Certo, also show that the transformation of the money returned by the Tax Authorities to investment in investments is the choice of 19% of citizens.

For Bruna Allemann, financial educator at Compro Certo, the survey confirms that domestic finances are one of the biggest concerns of Brazilians today. “High inflation, in addition to eroding the purchasing power of consumers, caused the proportion of families with debt in the country to hit a record in May,” she explains.





“The default rate in the payment of basic services such as electricity and water bills also reached the percentage of 23%, the highest in the last four years”, adds the financial educator.

For those who are in the red, paying bills should be a priority. “Debts can accumulate high interest rates and snowball. Before that happens, the consumer must organize themselves financially and understand which debts are most urgent, and use the money returned to settle the accounts”, guides Bruna.

For those who have their accounts up to date, she says that investing is a good alternative. In this case, it is important for the consumer to study the financial market and understand what is the best solution for their money. “He can invest both in fixed income and in variable income, depending on his need”, says the financial educator.



