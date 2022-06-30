UFC Portal – Federal University of Ceará

Wednesday, 29 June 2022 10:21

The Ministry of Economy informs that all active servers, retirees and pensioners who receive the benefit of supplementary health care (health allowance) must carry out a mandatory re-registration until August 31, 2022. The procedure must be done exclusively through the platform SouGov.braccording to the tutorial provided by the agency.

The Dean of Personnel Management (PROGEP) emphasizes that the required re-registration is different from the delivery of proof of payment of the health plan, which must also be held by August 31, as previously announced. There are two distinct and mandatory procedures for everyone who receives compensation in their paychecks. In other words, servers who have already proven or will still prove health plan expenses for the year 2021 also need to re-register.

According to the regulations in force, users who do not perform both processes will have their benefits canceled.

Employees who have a health plan brokered by the Union of Teachers of Federal Universities of the State of Ceará (ADUFC-Sindicato) or by the Union of Workers of Federal Universities in the State of Ceará (SINTUFCE) and receive health assistance must also perform the procedures. Only those who have the GEAP health plan (agreement modality) are exempted.

ABOUT RECORDING – According to a statement published by the Ministry of Economy, the need to re-register is due to the launch of the Supplementary Health module on the SouGov.br platform. The new functionality aims to simplify the process and bring several facilities to those involved, eliminating, in the future, even the annual proof of payment.

However, at this first moment, for its full operation, it will be necessary to complete the information registered with the contracted operators. The correct and complete filling of the data by all is essential for the conference of the information with the National Agency of Supplementary Health (ANS), thus enabling the complete automation of the process.

HOW TO MAKE? – When accessing the “Supplementary Health” service on the SouGov.br platform, choose the “Alterar/Recadastrar” function. The system will display some information already registered. The user must complement the unregistered information, such as: operator, plan, dependents, monthly fees and supporting documents.

See the full tutorial.

In general, it is possible to find the data requested in the contract or in the plan card. Beneficiaries can also access the websites of the contracted health plans, where there must be a login area containing various information and data about their plan. As a last resort, the server can contact your operator directly to obtain the necessary information.

PROGEP suggests that civil servants carry out the re-registration preferably in the period in which the sheet is open, according to dates published in the PROGEP Agenda.

NEW ADMISSIONS – Servers who have already signed up for the benefit via SouGov.br will not need to re-register, considering that they have already included the information necessary to register the benefit in this new format.

ON PROOF OF PAYMENT 2021 – PROGEP reinforces that the deadline for proof of payment of the health plan by active employees, retirees and pensioners who receive the supplementary health care benefit (health allowance) continues until August 31. Learn more details about the delivery procedure.

Source: PROGEP Relationship Center – WhatsApp: (85) 3366 7395 (messages only) / phone 3366 7579 / e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to see it.