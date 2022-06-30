Ukraine repatriated 144 soldiers in biggest prisoner exchange with Russia

Ukraine has repatriated 144 soldiers in the biggest prisoner exchange with Russia since the start of the war, including defenders of the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol (southeast), the Ukrainian intelligence services said.

“It’s the biggest exchange [de prisioneiros] since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Among the 144 released, 95 are defenders of Azovstal,” the Main Directorate of Information, under the Ministry of Defence, reported on Telegram.

The intelligence services did not give further details about the date or location of the operation, but said that 43 of those freed were part of the Azov battalion, a former paramilitary unit formed by Ukrainian nationalists that is now part of the Ukrainian army.

Russia considers the battalion members to be neo-Nazis and has said its soldiers should be tried.

“Most” of the prisoners exchanged are “severely injured” by “bullets or shrapnel”, but also suffer “burns, fractures”, according to Ukraine’s intelligence services.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the two countries have exchanged prisoners on several occasions.

The latest exchange took place on Tuesday with 17 Ukrainian prisoners.

In addition, the two countries also exchanged the bodies of dead soldiers in mid-June, and Ukraine at that moment recovered the remains of 64 defenders of the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, a city in southern Ukraine that fell into Russian hands in May.