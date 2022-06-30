understand government proposal that circumvents electoral law







federal Senate Photo: Waldemir Barreto / Agência Senado – 06/13/2022

O federal Senate should vote on the afternoon of this Thursday, 30th, the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that decrees state of emergency in the country until the end of 2022. In this way, the government is able to use resources for various expenses, including the expansion of social benefits.

Nicknamed “PEC of despair“, or “PEC Kamikaze“, the proposal is criticized by the opposition for being a way for the government to circumvent the ban on this type of spending in full election year. understand below what is PEC 16/2022 and Why is the proposal so controversial?.

What is the “PEC of despair”

The proposal in question is PEC 1/2022, which unites measures that did not succeed in the Senate. One of them is PEC 16, which suggested compensation for States that reduce ICMSa state tax that weighs, for example, on the fuel value.

With the imposition of emergency statethe government could use BRL 38.75 billion until the end of 2022 to Brazil Aid paymentsmain bet of Bolsonaro government to reelection; of kitchen gas voucherin addition to the creation of another social program: a kind of emergency aid for truck drivers.

The proposal cites the impacts of the War in Ukraine on world inflation, especially with regard to fuel prices. For Senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), rapporteur of the proposal and leader of the government in the Senate, this scenario exacerbates the economic crisis and the food insecuritywhich justifies the decree.





How does the “PEC of despair” work

The PEC proposes the increase in Brazil Aid from R$400 to R$600, from gas assistance from R$60 to R$120 and the benefit of R$ 1 thousand for truck drivers. According to the proposal’s rapporteur, this money would come from concessions and dividends from state companies, such as the Petrobras. Thus, says the text, the resources are outside the spending ceiling – which sets spending limit to the inflation of the previous year.

Supported by government officials, the measure will need 3/5 of the votes of federal senators and deputies. As it is a PEC, voting must take place in two rounds, in both Houses. Presidential sanction is not required.

Why the “PEC of despair” causes controversy

As mentioned in the previous topic, the measure suggests a way to circumvent the ban on this type of spending in an election year. This is one of the criticisms of the PEC, mainly from oppositionists, who see it as a movement of despair (hence the nickname) of the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The president tries to be reelected amid growing bounce rate it’s too little advance in voting intentionscompared to his main opponent, former President Lula (PT).

According to Law 9,504, of 1997, politicians are prohibited from expanding social benefits in an election year, precisely so that it does not become a tool that would facilitate election or reelection. The only exception is the emergency state.

Another criticism is expansion of government spending and public debts. In an interview with the newspaper The State of São Pauloeconomist Marcos Mendes warns that the measure would entail an additional expenditure of 0.4% of GDP in the year, increasing primary expenditure – in which interest payments are excluded – to 19% of Brazilian GDP.

“It is a very high and open fiscal cost, as it has been increasing and sets a dangerous precedent in constitutional terms”, he explains.

A third point generated so much discussion that the rapporteur Fernando Bezerra even removed it from the text to be considered by the Senate. It was a device according to which the resources released by the PEC would be free from “application of any fence or restriction provided for in a norm of any nature”. This move was called “blank check” by Congressional opponents.

The President of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), went so far as to say that the House would not agree with this “blank check” and postponed the vote to calm things down. Pacheco answered the senators who asked for more time to evaluate the proposal, since the text was presented at the last minute. Despite some criticism of the accelerated procedure, the senators agreed with the content of the proposal.

Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), leader of the opposition, says that he agrees with the values ​​destined to the Brazil aid and the gas voucher, but criticized the timing of the PEC.

“We are aware of the emergency that the Brazilian people are going through. It is sad to see that the government only discovered this less than a hundred days before the elections. The people, since the end of last year, have been starving, the aid was insufficient”, scored.

* With information from the Senate Agency