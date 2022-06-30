Understand what is Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, a condition that João Gordo revealed to have | Health

What is COPD, a silent lung disease that kills 3 million people a year and has no cure

According to estimates by the Brazilian Society of Pulmonology and Tisiology (SBPT), at least 6 million people have COPD in Brazil, although only 12% of cases are diagnosed. Among the few diagnosed, only 18% follow medical treatment.

What is COPD, what are the symptoms and the groups most affected?

SBPT’s scientific director, pulmonologist José Antônio Baddini Martinez explains that people with COPD (also called chronic bronchitis and emphysema) have great difficulty breathing, the main symptom of the disease.

“In the beginning, shortness of breath is just for physical activities. In advanced stages, shortness of breath appears even when the person is at rest.”

Tiredness, cough and phlegm are also frequent in these patients, according to the pulmonologist at the ABC School of Medicine, Franco Martins.

The groups most affected by COPD are the elderly, smokers and former smokers. “The disease is also more common in men over 40 years of age”, points out the professor.

“Exposure to tobacco, pollution, gases and toxic substances are the main risk factors for COPD. Prematurity also increases the predisposition to the disease at older ages”, highlights the Ministry of Health.

In less frequent cases, people who have been exposed to wood stove smoke for a long time also develop COPD.

diagnostic difficulty

The difficulty in diagnosing COPD in Brazil lies in the fact that patients do not interpret the symptoms as a disease.

“Many seniors attribute tiredness and shortness of breath to aging, not recognizing that they are actually sick,” explains Martinez.

“The same happens with smokers, who attribute their coughing and throat clearing to cigarettes, but not to the disease caused by cigarettes. They believe that when they stop smoking everything will return to normal, which is not true”, adds the scientific director.

Martins also adds that “many cities do not have access to the test that identifies COPD, which is the spirometry test, also called the pulmonary function test, which makes the diagnosis of this disease even more difficult in Brazil.”

To get around the diagnostic difficulty, the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonar Disease, an international organization dedicated to COPD awareness, suggests the following questionnaire to identify cases most likely to have the condition:

Do you cough several times most days? Do you have phlegm or mucus most days? Do you get out of breath more easily than other people your age? Are you over 40 years old? Are you a smoker or ex-smoker?

The disease has no cure, but there is treatment.

As the Ministry of Health points out, COPD has no cure, but there are treatments available that work by slowing the progression of the disease, controlling symptoms and reducing complications.