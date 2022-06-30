Unemployment drops to 9.8% in May and reaches 10.6 million, says IBGE | Economy

The unemployment rate in Brazil fell to 9.8% in the quarter ended in May but the lack of work still affects 10.6 million Brazilians, as announced this Thursday (30) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

It is the first time in more than 6 years that unemployment has stopped running in the double digits. This is the lowest rate recorded in the country since the quarter ended in January 2016, when it stood at 9.6%. For quarters ending in May, it is the lowest since 2015, when it was 8.3%.

O number of unemployed decreased by 11.5% (1.4 million fewer people) compared to the previous quarterre 30.2% (4.6 million less unemployed people) in the annual comparison.

The data are part of the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad). In the previous survey, referring to the quarter ended in April, the unemployment rate was 10.5%, reaching 11.3 million people. At the lowest of the historical series, recorded in 2014, it reached 6.5%.

The result came better than expected. The median of forecasts in a Reuters poll was that the rate would be 10.2% in the period.

Record busy number

O number of employed persons reached 97.5 million, the highest in the historical series, which started in 2012, and showed an increase of 2.4% in comparison with the previous quarter and 10.6% in the annual comparison. “This is equivalent to an increase of 2.3 million people in the quarter and 9.4 million people employed in the year”, highlighted the IBGE.

“This is a process of recovering the losses that occurred in 2020, with a gradual recovery throughout 2021. At the beginning of 2022, there was a certain stability of the employed population, which now resumes its expansion in various economic activities ”, said Adriana Beringuy, coordinator of household sample surveys at the IBGE.

Among the sectors, the highlight in terms of job creation was the Public Administration, Defense, Social Security, Education, Human Health and Social Services group (466,000 more people employed in the quarter), driven by the growth in the education segment.

“With the improvement in the context of the pandemic, that is, with the advancement of vaccination and the relaxation of social distance measures, the more face-to-face services, which had been greatly affected, begin to have a more vigorous recovery process, especially the others. services, accommodation and food, domestic services, transport and accommodation.

Average yield is still 7.2% lower than 1 year ago

The real average income of the worker was R$ 2,613, showing statistical stability compared to the previous quarter (R$ 2,596), but it is still 7.2% lower than that recorded in the same quarter of 2021 (R$ 2,817).

“This drop in annual income is also driven by formal occupations, such as the public sector and the employer. Even among formalized workers there is a process of retraction”, observes the IBGE spokeswoman. According to the researcher, this may be an effect of inflation itself, but also of the current income structure of workers, with a greater weight of workers with lower incomes.

The usual real income mass (R$ 249.8 billion) grew 3.2% compared to the previous quarter and advanced 3% in the annual comparison, but remains far from the pre-pandemic peak, when it totaled R$ 262.6 billion.

The discouraged population totaled 4.3 million s, down 8% from the previous quarter (377 thousand people less) and 22.6% (1.3 million people less) in the annual comparison

s, down 8% from the previous quarter (377 thousand people less) and 22.6% (1.3 million people less) in the annual comparison The informality rate was 40.1% of the employed population (or 39.1 million informal workers), against 40.2% in the previous quarter and 39.5% in the same quarter of 2021

of the employed population (or 39.1 million informal workers), against 40.2% in the previous quarter and 39.5% in the same quarter of 2021 underutilized population was estimated at 25.4 million , down 6.8% (1.8 million less) compared to the previous quarter; compound rate of underutilization stood at 21.8%

, down 6.8% (1.8 million less) compared to the previous quarter; compound rate of underutilization stood at 21.8% number of underemployed due to insufficient hours worked remained at 6.6 million people

The perspective of low growth of the Brazilian economy in a scenario of high inflation and interest rates still on a high trajectory limit the pace of improvement in the labor market.

The Central Bank officially admitted this Thursday that the inflation target will be breached for the second year in a row in 2022. The BC estimated in a report an IPCA of 8.8% for 2022, 4% for 2023 and 2.7% for 2024.

To try to meet next year’s target, the BC this month raised the basic interest rate to 13.25% per year, the highest level since 2016. The institution also indicated that the Selic rate will remain high for a longer period of time.

