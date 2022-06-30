Universidad Católica x São Paulo: probable lineups, embezzlement and where to watch

Looking to advance to the next steps in the Copa SudamericanaO Sao Paulo goes to Chile to face the Catholic University this Thursday (30). The match will take place at 21:30, at the San Carlos de Apoquindo stadium, and will be valid for the first leg of the round of 16 of the competition.

Tricolor paulista ended the group stage of the continental undefeated. In six matches, there were five wins and no defeats. Rogério Ceni’s team also scored 12 goals and conceded just three.

For this match, Ceni’s biggest problem will be injuries. The coach will not be able to count on important names in the squad, who are undergoing treatment and have not traveled to the country of the mountain ranges.

São Paulo is coming off a recent 0-0 draw against Juventude, for the Brazilian Championship. In addition, they haven’t won away from home for six games.

Universidad Católica, led by former Santos coach Ariel Holan, recently eliminated Union San Felipe for the Chilean Cup. The club entered the Sudamericana after being in third place in Group H of the Copa Libertadores. In six matches, they got four points, with one win, one draw and four defeats.

The Chilean team has the presence of Isla, ex-Flamengo. The side was announced two weeks ago and may be Holan’s option for Thursday (30).

CATÓLICA UNIVERSITY X SÃO PAULO

Place: San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium in Las Condes – CHI

Date/Time: 6/30/2022, at 9:30 pm

Referee: Christian Ferreyra (URU)

Auxiliaries: Richard Trindad (URU) and Andres Nievas (URU)

VAR: Leodan Gonzalez (URU)

Where to watch: Conmebol TV and in real time on LANCE!/Voice of Sport

CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY: Perez; Fuenzalido, Tapia, Zampedri and Isla; Nuñez, Savecha, Gutierrez, Leiva; Thomas and Panot. Technician: Ariel Holan

SAO PAULO: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Rafinha, Gabriel Neves, Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor and Reinaldo; Patrick and Calleri. Technician: Rogerio Ceni

Embezzlement: Gabriel Sara (right ankle surgery), Alisson (right knee sprain), Andrés Colorado (right rectus femoris injury), Caio (right knee cruciate ligament surgery), Luan (left adductor surgery), Arboleda (right knee surgery), left ankle).