Uno’s successor is confirmed by Fiat boss; hatch should become SUV

Out of line in Brazil since the end of last year, the Fiat Uno may be produced again, in a new generation and quite different from the hatch that marked an era in our country.

Without giving too many details, Olivier François, Fiat’s global CEO, confirmed that the Italian automaker is already working on a product that will have the mission of occupying the space already occupied by the Uno and, after it, by the Punto – already discontinued here and also in the market. European.

Today, Fiat markets in Europe the Panda, an affordable subcompact, and the much more expensive, all-electric premium 500e. With the exception of the tiny duo, which is part of Segment A, of urban cars, the company currently has no representatives in Segment B, of slightly larger hatchbacks that are equally focused on cost-effectiveness.

In Brazil, the company has the Mobi and Argo as entry models.

The executive made the revelation about the possible revival of the Uno (or Punto) in an interview published last week by the Portuguese website Razão Automóvel.

“We are going to have a Segment B, we have to go back there. We didn’t have a platform, but now we do. To produce a pick-up, for example, synergies are not necessary, because despite the investment being large, there are also large margins.

The Fiat boss added, saying that the company momentarily left the compact category in Europe due to the high cost of developing new models – a problem that was solved with the creation of Stellantis, which merged the former Fiat Chrysler with PSA into a single group. , formed by Peugeot, Citroën and Opel.

“In a small car, we have to divide the cost between three or four brands. With Stellantis this is very easy. There will be a Segment B because now we have a toolbox where to get material and synergies”, he added.

Return of the Uno as a hybrid mini-SUV?

Successor of Uno should be ‘brother’ of Mini-Jeep, which arrives next year with 100% electric propulsion Image: Disclosure

Regardless of the name, it is clear that Fiat is currently developing a new compact, which will not necessarily be a hatchback. It makes sense to bet that the novelty will be a small SUV, eventually baptized as Uno or Punto.

This SUV would be the “brother” of the Mini-Jeep that the sports utility brand, also a member of Stellantis, has already announced and even showed its look. Smaller than the Renegade, this vehicle will be built on the same eCMP platform used by the Peugeot 208 and, in the case of the Jeep, will have 100% electric propulsion when it is launched, by 2023.

Fiat should use the Jeep to make its small SUV, which should have the same size, but bring a hybrid engine to make it more affordable.

It remains to be seen whether the new high-body Uno/Punto will come to Brazil – here, the Pulse already fulfills the role of a small sport utility vehicle in Fiat’s range.

