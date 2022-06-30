Until Saturday! 4K TV Stick is 40% cheaper on AliExpress

For those who want to renew their SmartTV, here’s the tip: AliExpress is offering this week the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K dongle, with a 40% discount (direct offer link). Shipping is free throughout Brazil and the purchase of the product generates 1% cashback.

The 4K TV Stick works similarly to the Amazon Fire TV Stick (available here), offering access to a range of applications through the TV. With it, you can access apps from services like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. In addition, the user can play some games available on the Play Store.

The device runs the Android TV 11.0 system and generates images with 4K resolution. In addition, the remote has dedicated buttons and Google Assistant support, allowing you to search and execute voice commands.

The offer of the device continues until next Saturday (2). For more information about the product, visit its page clicking here.

Other offers on AliExpress

The TV Stick 4K offer is part of the “Joga no Carrin” promotional action, which is offering discounts of up to 80% on various electronic products – in addition to cashback and free shipping.

Below, you can see the links to some of the best-selling products on the AliExpress website, which have promotional discounts: