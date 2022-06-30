URGENT: Itapevi registers first case of monkeypox in the region

The State Health Department (SES) confirmed, this Wednesday (29), that a resident of Itapevi was infected with the virus. monkeypox, known as monkeypox. The folder has not yet released the age and whether the patient has traveled abroad.

According to SES, the state of SP has recorded 24 cases of monkeypox (Monkeypox) so far. Of these cases, 12 are from patients who traveled to Europe. Another 12 are autochthonous, who have no history of having recently left the country.

All cases are showing good evolution and are being monitored by the epidemiological surveillance of the municipalities where they are installed. HThere are 19 cases in São Paulo, two in Indaiatuba and one in Vinhedo, in the interior of the state, one in Santo André, in ABC Paulista and one in Itapevi, in Greater São Paulo.

The Municipality of Itapevi has not yet manifested itself, however, it claims that it had not been notified of the case. The Ministry of Health (MS) informs that all containment and control measures were adopted immediately after the communication that these were suspected cases of monkeypox, with the isolation of patients and tracing of contacts.

The federal ministry, through the Situation Room and the National CIEVS, continues to liaise directly with the states for monitoring and tracking of possible infected people.