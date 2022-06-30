US medical panel urges Covid boosters to be Omicron-specific

A panel of American medical experts has requested specific boosters for the Ômicron variant in the fall, as it is increasingly anticipated that the Covid-19 vaccine will be needed on a seasonal basis, like the flu vaccine.

The committee, convened by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), voted 19-2 in favor of the measure after evaluating available data, including projections on future waves of contagion and initial results from vaccine manufacturers.

“What we’re doing today is working in a very challenging area, because none of us have a crystal ball,” commented one of the FDA’s top scientists, Peter Marks.

Michael Nelson, a panelist and professor of medicine at the University of Virginia, said he voted “yes” out of concern that a possible reduction in vaccine effectiveness could translate into serious consequences for high-risk patients. “We need to move sooner rather than later,” he warned.





In their debate, most experts were in favor of the new “bivalent” injections, focused on the original Wuhan variant and on BA.4 and BA.5, more recent forms of Omicron.

“While earlier worrisome variants eventually dissipated, Omicron and its later strains were dominant in 2022, to the point where they accounted for the vast majority of Covid cases worldwide,” noted FDA official Jerry Weir.

Earlier this month, the WHO (World Health Organization) recommended the priority use of boosters against Ômicron as opposed to use against the original variants, in order to obtain a greater immune response.



