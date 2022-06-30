USDA: Expectations indicate an increase in the area of ​​corn and a reduction for soybeans,…

The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) arrives with two new bulletins this Thursday, June 30th, and the numbers are highly anticipated by the market. “Most attention is focused on area estimates, however, don’t underestimate the projections for quarterly US soybean and corn stocks for this 2021/22 crop season”, says Todd Hultman, lead analyst at the international portal DTN The Progressive Farmer.

PLANTING AREA

Over the last three months, expectations for the area numbers that will come out at the end of June have been quite divergent between soybeans and corn. This was mainly because in the first USDA numbers, on March 30, the expected increase for the oilseed was very expressive, reaching 5% and, if confirmed, it could exceed the cereal area for the first time in history.

Thus, “these March numbers, with all due respect, are not part of the reality that this Thursday’s report will offer”, adds Hultman.

The following expectations come from Agrinvest Commodities and the consultancy estimates a slight reduction in the soybean area and an increase for corn. For wheat and cotton, downward adjustments are also expected.

In the case of soybeans, the expected area is 36.60 million hectares, in a range from 35.91 to 37.38 million hectares, compared to the March figure of 36.65 million hectares. As for corn, the average expected by the consultancy is 36.37 million hectares, against the number three months ago of 36.22 million. The range of projections is from 35.77 to 36.83 million tons.

The expected area for wheat is 19.02 million hectares, from an expected range of 18.71 to 14.43 million. In March, the USDA estimated 19.16 million hectares. Agrinvest also estimates an average area for cotton of 4.93 million hectares, with expectations indicating a range of 4.83 to 5.14 million tons. The first figure, in March, was 4.95 million tons.

QUARTERLY INVENTORIES

Quarterly US soybean inventories, as of June 1, are expected to be 26.26 million tonnes, averaging the expected range of 20.14 to 29.94 million tonnes. In March, the numbers were at 52.55 million.

For corn, projections range from 104.02 to 113.64 million tons, with an expected average of 110.32 million. Three months ago, cereal stocks were 199.40 million tons.

Wheat is expected to bring stocks on June 1 between 17.28 and 18.37 million tonnes, with an expected average of 17.83 million. As of March 1, the number was 27.90 million.