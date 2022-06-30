Vasco loses invincibility in the Brazilian for the team that won the least in 2022, among 40 clubs in Series A and B | Brazilian series b

The script of Vasco’s first defeat in Série B of the Brazilian Championship was one of those very unlikely. The team that broke the unbeaten record was Novorizontino, which had won only four matches in almost the entire first half of 2022. It is the club that won the least games in the whole year, considering the 40 clubs in the first two national divisions.
Jhony Douglas opens the scoring for Novorizontino against Vasco — Photo: Gustavo Ribeiro/Novorizontino
In 28 games in the year, Tigre has now reached its fifth victory, all of them in Série B. That’s because in Paulistão, the team was relegated to lantern, without having won a single game. There were three draws and nine defeats. In the Copa do Brasil, Novorizontino was eliminated right on the debut for Tuna Luso, from Pará.
Exactly seven days ago, Tigre introduced Rafael Guanaes as their new coach. He was the club’s third of the year. At least in this first week, the change seems to have done the team good. Two wins against Bahia, away from home, and Vasco, two of the top three in Serie B.
