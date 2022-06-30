VIDEO: Arthur do Val is assaulted by former deputy Boca Aberta in PR | Brazil

Reproduction – 06.30.2022 Former deputy Arthur do Val, known as Mamãe Falei, is assaulted by former federal deputy Boca Aberta (PROS-PR)

Former state deputy for São Paulo, Arthur do Val, known as Mamãe Falei, was attacked during a trip to the city of Londrina, in Paraná. In images that circulate on social networks, former federal deputy Boca Aberta (PROS-PR) hits him with slaps and punches after defining him with words such as “rapist” and “vagabundo” through a megaphone. In the records, Arthur do Val does not react to the aggressions. A man who was accompanying him was also hit and fell to the ground.

Arthur do Val decided to resign in April, to escape the impeachment process in the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp). The removal of the deputy’s mandate was approved by the Ethics Council a little earlier because of a sexist audio, in which he insults Ukrainian women, during a trip he made to the region at war.



For the cassation to be carried out, confirmation would be necessary in the plenary of the House, but Do Val decided to resign beforehand. It is unknown what Arthur do Val was doing at the location at the time he found Boca Aberta.

Boca Aberta, in turn, had his mandate revoked in the past, by the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies, after a decision by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). Boca Aberta was considered ineligible for having had the mandate of councilor revoked for breach of parliamentary decorum by the City Council of Londrina (PR) in 2017. The parliamentarian was also convicted in the second instance for slanderous denunciation.

