Video: Former deputies Boca Aberta and Arthur do Val fight in the middle of the street in Londrina

The meeting of two former deputies ended in aggression in the city of Londrina (PR). Arthur do Val, known as Mamãe Falei, a former state deputy for São Paulo, was attacked by former federal deputy Boca Aberta with slaps and punches. On social media, Arthur said he went after Boca Aberta to denounce alleged scandals at a time when he was talking to voters. The former deputy from Paraná, however, retaliated with punches and slaps, in addition to calling him a “rapist” and a “vagrant”.

Arthur do Val is assaulted by a former deputy in Paraná. Canceled in 2021, “Boca Aberta” went after “MamãeFalei” and João Bettega, pre-candidate for deputy for the state. pic.twitter.com/iU4eIjBmSQ — Metropolis (@Metropoles) June 29, 2022

A man who was accompanying Arthur do Val even fell to the ground after being beaten. Both continued filming and did not react. According to Mamãe Falei, a police report was registered in Londrina. On social media, Boca Aberta made a video and claimed he was threatened by members of the Free Brazil Movement (MBL).















“They came here to threaten the Boca Aberta family. One of the members of the gang, who came here, was armed, the four of them cornered me, invaded the truck here, along with Mamãe Falei, and threatened me and my family. A gang, they got away by the time I called the police through the street behind the office,” he said.

Arthur do Val resigned as state deputy for SP in April this year, to escape impeachment, after the leak of sexist audio related to Ukrainian women after a trip to the country at the beginning of the war against Russia.

Boca Aberta, on the other hand, was revoked after a decision by the Superior Electoral Court. He was also considered ineligible for having been impeached as a councilor in 2017 for breach of parliamentary decorum.