VIDEO: Juliette runs with child on her lap at Salvador airport and plays with comparison: ‘My name is Nazaré’ | Saint John 2022

The singer Juliette arrived in Salvador for a show this Thursday (30) and went through an unusual situation at the airport of the capital of Bahia. While greeting and taking pictures with admirers, she was hugged and ‘ran away’ with a boy in her arms. [veja vídeo acima]
Amidst the fans, the boy walked away from his mother and clung to the singer’s legs. In a gesture of affection, she carried the boy on her lap while talking to the little one.
The singer’s team signaled her to hurry, because of the time, and the former BBB walked away with the child in her lap.
Juliette carries a child on her lap after being hugged by the boy at the airport in Salvador – Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks
The image was shared by a fan on social media, saying that children always win with the singer. Juliette then replied to the publication, in a humorous tone, and compared herself to Nazaré Tedesco, a character in the soap opera Senhora do Destino who became famous after kidnapping a child in the serial.
“My name is Nazareth! don’t leave a child with me, I’ll take it with me!”, said the singer in the publication.
Juliette is one of the attractions this Thursday at São João de Salvador. The night will feature names such as Adelmário Coelho, Calcinha Preta, Geraldo Azevedo, among others, on the fifth day of the festival.
June 30 (Thursday) – Gates open at 5pm
- Banda Pirilampo opens programming at 6pm
- Solange Almeida
- parangolé
- Adelmário Coelho
- Geraldo Azevedo
- Juliette
- Bruno and Denner
- Black panties
St. John’s Festival takes place at Salvador’s Exhibition Park — Photo: Reproduction/Redes Sociais
