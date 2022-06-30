VIDEO: Juliette runs with child on her lap at Salvador airport and plays with comparison: ‘My name is Nazaré’ | Saint John 2022

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 4 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on VIDEO: Juliette runs with child on her lap at Salvador airport and plays with comparison: ‘My name is Nazaré’ | Saint John 2022 2 Views

The singer Juliette arrived in Salvador for a show this Thursday (30) and went through an unusual situation at the airport of the capital of Bahia. While greeting and taking pictures with admirers, she was hugged and ‘ran away’ with a boy in her arms. [veja vídeo acima]

Amidst the fans, the boy walked away from his mother and clung to the singer’s legs. In a gesture of affection, she carried the boy on her lap while talking to the little one.

  • In Salvador, Juliette eats moqueca and talks about expectations for a show at the Parque de Exposições: ‘I love this place’
  • See all the news from São João 2022

The singer’s team signaled her to hurry, because of the time, and the former BBB walked away with the child in her lap.

Juliette carries a child on her lap after being hugged by the boy at the airport in Salvador – Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks

The image was shared by a fan on social media, saying that children always win with the singer. Juliette then replied to the publication, in a humorous tone, and compared herself to Nazaré Tedesco, a character in the soap opera Senhora do Destino who became famous after kidnapping a child in the serial.

“My name is Nazareth! don’t leave a child with me, I’ll take it with me!”, said the singer in the publication.

Juliette is one of the attractions this Thursday at São João de Salvador. The night will feature names such as Adelmário Coelho, Calcinha Preta, Geraldo Azevedo, among others, on the fifth day of the festival.

June 30 (Thursday) – Gates open at 5pm

  • Banda Pirilampo opens programming at 6pm
  • Solange Almeida
  • parangolé
  • Adelmário Coelho
  • Geraldo Azevedo
  • Juliette
  • Bruno and Denner
  • Black panties

St. John’s Festival takes place at Salvador’s Exhibition Park — Photo: Reproduction/Redes Sociais

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻

Listen to ‘I Explain To You’ 🎙

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

“I closed with Datena”, says Bolsonaro about ticket in São Paulo

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Thursday (30/6) that he had closed support for TV …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved