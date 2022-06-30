Vini Jr responds to ex-BBB publication, and netizens joke on social networks: ‘Golaço’

Vini Jr rocked social media on Wednesday afternoon. After being quoted in a publication by Gabi Martins, the Real Madrid striker responded to the former BBB, and many netizens made a point of playing with the player.

– Oooo Vini Jr – posted Gabi Martins on Twitter.

– Oieeee – replied Vini Jr.

After the player exchanged messages with the singer, many netizens created rumors about a possible involvement between the two.

– Goal – posted another internet user.

– BRAZILIAN GOAL!! VINI VINI VINI JÚNIOR IS THE NAME OF THE EMOTION, A SPLASH AT THE ANGLE TO DRIVE THE BRAZILIAN FAN CRAZY… WHAT A GOAL! – joked another follower.

Many netizens were euphoric with the exchange of messages between the two. Gabi Martins is from Minas Gerais, a singer and participated in “Big Brother Brasil” in 2020. Vini Jr is 21 years old and is currently one of the main players in world football.

