Viruses and bacteria originated in the Amazon can cause 76 diseases | Health

The devastation of the Amazon threatens global public health. Published today in the journal Science Advances, a survey led by scientists from the Instituto Oswaldo Cruz (IOC/Fiocruz) warns of the risk of epidemics and pandemics emerging from Brazil.

It reveals, for example, 173 types of pathogens (viruses, bacteria, worms, parasites, fungi) associated with hunting and which can cause at least 76 diseases in humans. No one is immune to what happens in the Amazon, the study shows.

The researchers developed models to assess the risk of the emergence of zoonoses — diseases transmitted from animals to humans — in each Brazilian state.

The risk exists throughout Brazil, but no region is as vulnerable as the Amazon, the article concludes. It harbors all the conditions for a perfect pandemic storm. It has the highest terrestrial biodiversity in the world associated with record deforestation rates — the highest in 15 years — and populations in remote cities with low access to health services.

The researchers point out that the risk of disease emergence increases with the worsening of the country’s environmental and social conditions. According to the study, the places most at risk of outbreaks are remote Amazonian cities close to areas of deforestation.

Many species of animals lose their habitat due to deforestation and approach settlements. As a result, the balance in the dynamics that keeps viruses and other pathogens safe in the forest is broken.

“Hunting and forest clearing are lethal enemies of humans,” says the study’s first author, Gisele Winck, from the Laboratory of Biology and Parasitology of Wild Mammals Reservoirs at the IOC.

Only eight of the 27 Brazilian states have a low risk of emergence of infectious diseases transmitted by animals, shows the study, called “Socioecological vulnerability and the risk of zoonotic disease emergence in Brazil”. free translation).

The North, Midwest and Northeast regions have the highest levels of risk. Southeast, medium risk. And south, down. The study revealed that planting trees and increasing vegetation cover in urban areas reduces the risk of zoonoses.

“This is the first time that solid statistical models have been used to analyze the risk of zoonoses emergence. From an evaluation model that identifies different interactions between the elements that we investigate, we observe the processes that shape the emergence of zoonoses in each state. It is evident that deforestation and hunting are serious problems for public health. Conserving the forest is protecting health. Nobody is immune to what happens in the Amazon”, says Winck.

To do the study, the scientists looked at factors such as vulnerability, exposure, and ability to cope with disease. Variables such as wild mammal species, loss of natural vegetation, changes in land use patterns, social well-being, geographic connectivity of cities and economic aspects were considered.

Also author of the study, Cecília Andreazzi, from the same laboratory at the IOC, observes that the Atlantic Forest, where about 75% of Brazilians live, also has immense biodiversity. It is not by chance that viruses such as the Sabiá, which causes lethal hemorrhagic fever, have already been identified in the biome. However, the Amazon is at greater risk because it is currently the victim of the greatest pressure, under intense attack from deforestation, mining, hunting and other environmental aggressions.

“The Amazon is undergoing intense transformation, with the opening of new fronts of deforestation, aggravation of hunting and mining. All of this has an impact on the emergence and dispersion of pathogens”, emphasizes Andreazzi.

Bushmeat is a critical medium for the “spillover” of animal and disease-causing pathogens in humans. Scientists have discovered 63 mammals that interact with 173 pathogens that can cause at least 76 different diseases. All are associated with hunting in Brazil.

Computational analyzes indicated that the most hunted species in Brazil, such as paca, possum, armadillo and capybara, are associated with pathogens that could potentially cause serious damage to public health.

Hunters act as links between forest microorganisms and urban centers, scientists show. They can carry disease pathogens that, if not for that, would remain away from humans, under the guard of the forest.

Scientists explain that the infection of hunters occurs in several ways. In the forest, the hunter is exposed to bites from mosquitoes, ticks and other vectors. It can also become infected through cuts and even small scratches. Another form of contagion is the preparation and consumption of game meat. Hunting dogs can also be contaminated and carry pathogens out of the woods.

“We found 76 known diseases, but the Amazon is immense and only a small portion of its biodiversity has been studied and many cases of disease are not reported”, emphasizes Winck

Andreazzi adds that encephalitis without a closed diagnosis, for example, is invisible to the notification system. The same is true with hemorrhagic fevers.

“There is no tracking for hemorrhagic fevers or joint action between environmental and health agencies. Meanwhile, deforestation and hunting release pathogens that we don’t even know about”, highlights Andreazzi.

In addition to the IOC, scientists from other Fiocruz units, the Federal University of Paraíba (UFPB), the Ceará State University (UECE), the Maurício de Nassau College (Sergipe), the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and from the Portuguese universities of Coimbra and Aveiro.