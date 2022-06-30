VW Gol bids farewell in 2022; find out what the replacement of the former sales leader will look like – 06/30/2022

In March, the column anticipated that Volkswagen is preparing to say goodbye to Gol, which will be discontinued in 2022 with the right to a special farewell edition. If the veteran model will not have a direct replacement, the Polo Track, which will begin production in Taubaté (SP) next year, will operate in a price range close to that of the former sales leader.

The Polo Track is basically the current Polo with a redesigned bumper and even more streamlined finish. The hatch will have a 1.0 MPI version and will also have the 170 TI option.

Volkswagen Polo Track 1.0 MPI will be the new entry car of the German brand for 2023 Image: Diogo Dias/Autos Segredos

In the aspirated version, the Polo Track will have a very spartan look, door handles and mirrors will not be painted and the wheels will be steel with hubcaps. The photo of the friend Diogo Dias proves the Franciscan vows of the option to have lower prices.

I recently spotted another unit of the VW Polo Track, but this time the door handles and mirrors were painted in the same color as the body, but the steel wheels and hubcaps were kept. According to Quatro Rodas magazine, the Track line will also feature the 170 TSI engine.

Inside, little is known if there will be any profound changes, as the prototypes come with the panel covered and glass with a very dark film to hide the news. However, everything indicates that the panel will be the same as the current line, but even more simplified. The steering wheel will be exclusive to the Polo Track and should not be multifunctional.

Volkswagen Polo Track 170 TSI is expected to arrive in 2023 along with the aspirated version Image: Marlos Ney Vidal/Autos Segredos

Regarding safety, the side airbags must be maintained and will accompany the compulsory dual airbags, ABS brakes with EBD, Isofix system, traction and stability controls.

But in terms of comfort and convenience, the most certain thing is that the Polo Track does not have a multimedia center, rear electric windows, external mirrors with electrical adjustments, among other items that should be suppressed to make the hatch more attractive prices.

Polo Track 2024 engines

The Polo Track 1.0 MPI will have the 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine updated at the end of 2021 to meet the new Proconve L7 emissions regulations. There are 77 horsepower at 6,450 rpm and torque of 9.6 kgfm at 4,000 rpm when fueled with gasoline. With ethanol, the power is 84 hp at 6,450 rpm and torque of 10.3 kgfm at 3,000 rpm. The engine is linked to a five-speed manual gearbox.

In the possible 170 TSI version for the Polo Track, the engine will be the 1.0 170 TSI that equipped the up!. The numbers must be maintained and it will have 101 hp with gasoline and 105 hp with ethanol. The torque was 16.8 kgfm at 1,500 no matter what fuel is in the tank. The gearbox will be a five-speed manual.

We got it wrong about the e-TSI Polo

In early May, the column was wrong to say that Volkswagen would have a Polo e-TSi, mismatched findings led us to drill instead of the hole. The car in question was actually the Polo 170 TSI, which will be the most economical turbo hatch on the market.

