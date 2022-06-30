VW Polo and Virtus 2023 with Up engine! are more potent, reveals document

One of Volkswagen’s big news for 2022 is actually an old acquaintance. As was already speculated, the Polo restyling will feature an upgraded version of the 1.0 turbo engine used in the up! IST Suspicions that Virtus would also receive the set were endorsed, revealing even more information.

New official leaked data proves the prediction and brings specific details of power and torque of the three cylinders. In addition, the documents show that the Polo 1.0 170 TSI will only have a manual transmission, unlike the new Virtus.

most powerful pole

The data sheet, obtained exclusively, delivers almost everything about the new Volkswagen Polo 170 TSI, which will arrive later this year with a facelift. Unlike the Up!, which reached 101 hp (gasoline)/105 hp (ethanol), the new version of the engine reaches 116 hp with ethanol — 109 hp with gasoline.

The material corroborates the recently released Inmetro table, which shows only one version of the Polo with the new engine option. It is the Polo TSI manual, which, from 2023, should share the set with the Polo Track, the cheapest VW in Brazil.

Despite the commercial name, the torque of the flex engine does not reach 170 Nm. As in Argentina, there will be 16.8 kgfm (165 Nm), regardless of the model and the coupled transmission. With ethanol, according to the datasheet, the Polo TSI manual goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.1 s. Its top speed is 197 km/h.

Virtus

The data referring to the Polo draw more attention due to the power of the engine, with a level well above that estimated by different media outlets. There is also confirmation of the five-speed manual gearbox, but the big news, however, is the information that the new Virtus will also get this engine in two arrangements.

It is likely that it will arrive together with the restyling of the sedan, with tests in full swing in the interior of São Paulo. While the top Virtus GTS will keep the 150hp 1.4-litre turbo, the 128hp 1.0-litre will be dedicated to the Comfortline and Highline versions. The cheaper TSI versions will bring the 170 TSI.

In addition to the five-speed manual transmission, the manual Virtus TSI has already had consumption data released by Inmetro: with ethanol, it is 9.6 km/l (city) and 11.4 km/l (road); gasoline, the set yields 13.8 km/l (city) and 16.3 km/l (road).

The Virtus TSI automatic will use the EAT6 six-speed gearbox, the same as the old versions with the 1.6 MSI engine. In this configuration, the sedan, with ethanol, makes 8.7 km/l (city) and 11.0 km/l (road). Gasoline is 12.4 km/l (city) and 15.6 km/l (road).

Heavier, the Virtus TSI is also slower than the Polo TSI: the sedan goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 11.2 s, according to factory figures, almost a second longer than the compact.

Volkswagen neither confirms nor denies

Questioned about the veracity of the information, Volkswagen refused to comment on the content obtained by QUATRO RODAS. The automaker should launch, later this year, the new versions of Polo and Virtus.

The sedan will gain aesthetic changes that will make it more like the Nivus. The main model of the family, on the other hand, will leave its major restyling for the following months. The models will be launched with reduced production, reflecting the parts crisis experienced by Volkswagen (and other automakers).

