WEG (WEGE3) loses 14% of UBS’s target price due to weak economy – Money Times

O UBS cut the target price of WEG (WEGE3) from R$35 to R$30, a potential increase of 15% in relation to the last closing. In addition, it reaffirmed the neutral recommendation.

According to the Swiss bank, the company’s shares are cheap, “but not so much”.

Analysts Alberto Valério, Andressa Varotto and Isabella Lamas say they incorporated the company’s first and fourth quarter results, in addition to an appreciation of the real, in the price.

“We estimate that the appreciation of the Brazilian real (BRL) will negatively impact the growth rate of the company’s net revenue. WEG by 3 percentage points by 2022″, they predict.

Slow growth

The trio highlights in the report that despite concerns about the impact of higher global rates on activity

economic, especially in USAthere are still solid growth fundamentals for the WEG in 2023.

Even so, the UBS sees the growth of the Santa Catarina company slowing from 19% in 2022 to 13% in 2023.

“The risk of a recession in USA is increasing, but it is not yet clear whether a potential economic slowdown will turn into a recession”, he says.

For 2023, the UBS Global Capex dashboard suggests that, after two consecutive years of double-digit expansion, global capex is expected to increase by just +.4% in 2023.

“We also expect 2022 Ebitda margin at 17.7% (in line with 1Q22, as we believe that this level already reflects the impact of higher raw material costs)”, he says.

WEG: Good time in 2022?

Analysts point out that the good operational moment of the WEG in 2022 is mainly driven by:

GTD (Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Energy Electric) domestic supported by distributed solar generation, wind energy deliveries (with WEG’s order backlog extending to 2024 and low comps from 1H21); support to the short and long cycle industrial equipment segment in Brazil and abroad

Long-term uptrend

O UBS still remember that the WEG is well positioned to take advantage of longer-term trends such as renewable energy and electrification, while also looking to expand overseas operations and continue to gain market share, which could lead to sustained growth rates above historic levels.

“In this case, it would be possible to justify a higher valuation multiple”, he concludes.

