Wesley Safadão is hospitalized and the singer’s team announces his departure from the stage

Singer has been diagnosed with a herniated disc and will remain in hospital for ‘intense treatment’; shows are canceled until July 6th

Reproduction/Instagram/wesleysafadao

Wesley Safadão will stay away from the stage for a while to treat herniated discs



The singer Wesley Safadão will need to temporarily leave the stage for medical advice. The information was released this Wednesday, 29, by the artist’s team. That morning, he felt back pain and numbness in his legs again. Safadão was diagnosed with “disc herniation between the third and fourth lumbar vertebrae, with narrowing of the vertebral canal and significant compression of the neurological structures within this canal”. “He will be hospitalized for intensive treatment and will remain at rest until further medical evaluation. For this reason, out of respect for everyone who follows his work and especially to preserve his health, shows scheduled until July 6 will be cancelled. We appreciate everyone’s love and understanding and we will remain in prayer for his speedy recovery and return to the stage.” Last Saturday, the 25th, the weekend’s performances were also canceled because of the singer’s spine injury. He began to complain of pain on Friday, the 24th. “It even hurts to sing”, he declared at the time.